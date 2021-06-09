Yelp Gives the Ultimate Father’s Day Gift - a Finished Deck - with ‘Decks for Dads’

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, is helping deserving dads complete the unfinished deck they started during COVID-19. Just in time for summer, the ‘ Decks for Dads ’ campaign aims to give dad the deck of his dreams for Father’s Day by covering the cost of up to $2,000 for people who hire an eligible professional using Yelp’s free Request-A-Quote feature.

This Father's Day, Yelp will help dad finish that deck project by leaving it to the pros. (Photo: Business Wire)

As summer approaches and homeowners are continuing to upgrade their outdoor spaces in anticipation of warmer weather, oftentimes those ambitious and well-intentioned projects are left for dad to take on. Dads may start these home improvements with the best of intentions, but then life takes over and - like many of us who lost interest in our newfound hobbies during quarantine - they may have left half-finished projects around the backyard. In fact, according to a recent survey from Kelton Global,* close to a quarter (22%) of Americans who want to build or refinish a deck haven’t yet because they are worried the work will never get done once it starts.

Seven in 10 (71%) people with an outdoor space say they or someone in their home wants to build a new deck, or refinish or repair their current one, but time and money are the key barriers keeping them from making their backyard dreams a reality.

Starting today, Yelp users can simply search for a professional through the Request-A-Quote feature, find a business in their area that best fits their dad’s deck needs, and submit the quote for their project at DecksforDads.Yelp.com for a chance to have the cost, up to $2,000, covered. Whether the deck needs a professional upgrade that involves staining, painting, making repairs or building, eligible Yelp users can submit a quote for their desired services by midnight on June 17, 2021, and Yelp will select winners on June 18 - just in time to gift dad the deck he wants for Father’s Day.

Millions of users come to Yelp each month to find trusted home service professionals, and with more time at home, it’s no surprise that Yelp searches for outdoor decks were up 373% this March year-over-year, and increased 64% between February and March of this year. With thousands of home service professionals on Yelp that specialize in decks and backyard upgrades, it’s time to call in the professionals to finish what dad started.

Additional information is available in the Official Rules at https://decksfordads.yelp.com/rules. Limited to a total of $20,000 for selected winners.

*Data based on a survey from Kelton Global. The study surveyed 1,002 nationally representative Americans age 18+ in the U.S., and was conducted online during the period of May 21-26, 2021 and the study has a margin of error of +/- 3.1%.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. (www.yelp.com) connects people with great local businesses. With unmatched local business information, photos, and review content, Yelp provides a one-stop local platform for consumers to discover, connect, and transact with local businesses of all sizes by making it easy to request a quote, join a waitlist, and make a reservation, appointment, or purchase. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in July 2004.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005201/en/