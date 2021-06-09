 
checkAd

Yelp Gives the Ultimate Father’s Day Gift - a Finished Deck - with ‘Decks for Dads’

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 13:00  |  30   |   |   

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, is helping deserving dads complete the unfinished deck they started during COVID-19. Just in time for summer, the ‘Decks for Dads’ campaign aims to give dad the deck of his dreams for Father’s Day by covering the cost of up to $2,000 for people who hire an eligible professional using Yelp’s free Request-A-Quote feature.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005201/en/

This Father's Day, Yelp will help dad finish that deck project by leaving it to the pros. (Photo: Business Wire)

This Father's Day, Yelp will help dad finish that deck project by leaving it to the pros. (Photo: Business Wire)

As summer approaches and homeowners are continuing to upgrade their outdoor spaces in anticipation of warmer weather, oftentimes those ambitious and well-intentioned projects are left for dad to take on. Dads may start these home improvements with the best of intentions, but then life takes over and - like many of us who lost interest in our newfound hobbies during quarantine - they may have left half-finished projects around the backyard. In fact, according to a recent survey from Kelton Global,* close to a quarter (22%) of Americans who want to build or refinish a deck haven’t yet because they are worried the work will never get done once it starts.

Seven in 10 (71%) people with an outdoor space say they or someone in their home wants to build a new deck, or refinish or repair their current one, but time and money are the key barriers keeping them from making their backyard dreams a reality.

Starting today, Yelp users can simply search for a professional through the Request-A-Quote feature, find a business in their area that best fits their dad’s deck needs, and submit the quote for their project at DecksforDads.Yelp.com for a chance to have the cost, up to $2,000, covered. Whether the deck needs a professional upgrade that involves staining, painting, making repairs or building, eligible Yelp users can submit a quote for their desired services by midnight on June 17, 2021, and Yelp will select winners on June 18 - just in time to gift dad the deck he wants for Father’s Day.

Millions of users come to Yelp each month to find trusted home service professionals, and with more time at home, it’s no surprise that Yelp searches for outdoor decks were up 373% this March year-over-year, and increased 64% between February and March of this year. With thousands of home service professionals on Yelp that specialize in decks and backyard upgrades, it’s time to call in the professionals to finish what dad started.

Additional information is available in the Official Rules at https://decksfordads.yelp.com/rules. Limited to a total of $20,000 for selected winners.

*Data based on a survey from Kelton Global. The study surveyed 1,002 nationally representative Americans age 18+ in the U.S., and was conducted online during the period of May 21-26, 2021 and the study has a margin of error of +/- 3.1%.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. (www.yelp.com) connects people with great local businesses. With unmatched local business information, photos, and review content, Yelp provides a one-stop local platform for consumers to discover, connect, and transact with local businesses of all sizes by making it easy to request a quote, join a waitlist, and make a reservation, appointment, or purchase. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in July 2004.

Yelp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Yelp Gives the Ultimate Father’s Day Gift - a Finished Deck - with ‘Decks for Dads’ Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, is helping deserving dads complete the unfinished deck they started during COVID-19. Just in time for summer, the ‘Decks for Dads’ campaign aims to give dad the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Merck Announces Supply Agreement with U.S. Government for Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral ...
Lysogene Announces First Patient Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene Therapy for the ...
nVent Signs Agreement to Acquire CIS Global
Biocept and CLEARED4 Collaborate to Develop New Service for Managing COVID-19 Testing and Results ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.06.21
Yelp to Participate in the Evercore ISI Inaugural Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
17.05.21
Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference