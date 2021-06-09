Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Fireside Chat at the Evercore ISI Virtual Consumer & Retail Summit

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Group President, Colgate-Latin America, Asia Pacific & Africa-Eurasia, Panagiotis Tsourapas, and Chief Investor Relations Officer, John Faucher, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Virtual Consumer & Retail Summit on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET.

Investors may access a live webcast of this fireside chat on Colgate’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center page of Colgate’s website.