 
checkAd

VBI Vaccines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 00:18  |  101   |   |   

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) ("VBI" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2021 (the "Meeting").

The total number of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") represented by shareholders ("Shareholders") present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting was an aggregate of 162,568,059 Common Shares, representing 63.99% of VBI's issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date for the Meeting, April 16, 2021.

The voting results with respect to each of the following seven director nominees, as described in the Company's proxy statement dated April 26, 2021 (the "Proxy Statement"), all of whom previously served as directors of the Company, were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Steven Gillis

78,091,255

94.34%

4,688,355

5.66%

Jeffrey R. Baxter

79,229,441

95.71%

3,550,169

4.29%

Damian Braga

79,458,608

95.99%

3,321,002

4.01%

Joanne Cordeiro

79,475,105

96.01%

3,304,506

3.99%

Michel De Wilde

79,341,497

Seite 1 von 3
VBI Vaccines Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VBI Vaccines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) ("VBI" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced the voting results from its annual general meeting of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
nVent Signs Agreement to Acquire CIS Global
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Early Declaration of Regular Distribution Announced for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
XL Fleet Celebrates Michigan Fleet Electrification Technology Center with Ribbon Cutting Event ...
Leading MSO Columbia Care Revolutionizes Customer Shopping Experience with Launch of ‘Forage,’ ...
Granite REIT Announces Closing of C$316 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
VBI Vaccines Announces Multiple Abstracts Accepted for Poster Presentations at EASL 2021
08.06.21
VBI Vaccines Granted FDA Fast Track Designation for VBI-1901 for the Treatment of Recurrent GBM
01.06.21
VBI Vaccines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
21.05.21
VBI Vaccines Announces $12 Million Second Tranche of Debt Financing with K2 HealthVentures
20.05.21
VBI Vaccines to Present Updated Phase 2a Tumor Response and Overall Survival Data for VBI-1901 in Recurrent GBM at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting
12.05.21
VBI Vaccines Announces Publication of Results from Pivotal Phase 3 Study, PROTECT, of VBI’s Prophylactic 3-Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine Candidate in The Lancet Infectious Diseases