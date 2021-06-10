Hecla to Participate at John Tumazos Very Independent Research Conference

Hecla Mining Company’s (NYSE:HL) President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., will present at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. (ET). A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8849280110793077008. A PDF of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.hecla-mining.com.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

Category: Press Release

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005151/en/