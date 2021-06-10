 
Mogo to Add Regulatory and Financial Services Industry Veterans, Wendy Rudd and Dr. Liam Cheung, to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced that Wendy Rudd and Dr. Liam Cheung, executives with deep experience across multiple areas of the securities industry including regulatory, strategy, operations, and technology, have been nominated for election to the Company’s board of directors at its upcoming annual shareholder meeting on June 29, 2021. The Company also announced that current directors Minhas Mohammed and Kees Van Winters will retire from the board of directors.

Ms. Rudd is an innovative securities industry leader, with demonstrated accomplishment in the introduction of leading-edge electronic trading products and services to the Canadian market. Dr. Cheung has held senior executive positions relating to corporate strategy, technology and operations for brokerage and trading businesses throughout North America, Asia and Europe.

“We’re thrilled to add two industry veterans and proven leaders to our board, who will bring significant experience to support our next phase of growth, including the expansion of our next gen wealth offering,” said David Feller, Mogo’s Founder and CEO. “And, on behalf of the entire Mogo team, I want to extend our thanks and appreciation to Minhas and Kees for their contributions and guidance over the years. Mogo has undergone significant growth and strategic transformation and we are extremely grateful for their service.”

Wendy Rudd
 Ms. Rudd is an innovative securities industry leader, with demonstrated accomplishment in the introduction of leading-edge electronic trading products and services to the Canadian market. Most recently, as a senior executive at the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), she was instrumental in modernizing the regulation of Canadian equity and debt markets, as well as the conduct and prudential regulation of investment dealers. Ms. Rudd’s past positions include Partner - Capital Markets for Capco, Chief Executive Officer at TriAct Canada Marketplace, and senior management roles in business development at ITG Canada, CIBC World Markets and the Toronto Stock Exchange. She is currently a member of the Coinsquare Ltd. Board of Directors, and has served as President of the Canadian Capital Markets Association and as a member of the IIROC Board of Directors. Ms. Rudd holds a Bachelor of Mathematics degree in Computer Science from the University of Waterloo, and a Master of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University.

