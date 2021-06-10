 
checkAd

American Water Charitable Foundation Announces 2021 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Award Recipients

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 20:30  |  70   |   |   

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created by American Water, the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, today announced the recipients of the 2021 Keep Communities Flowing grant program awards. Nine projects in seven states will be supported by grants totaling $153,400.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to support communities served by American Water through the Keep Communities Flowing grant program,” said Carrie Williams, president of the American Water Charitable Foundation. “Through this competitive grant program, we focus on high-impact projects and initiatives that engage the community in water-based education, the environment, and community sustainability to empower communities to be strong, vibrant, healthy and environmentally friendly.”

Celebrating its third year, the Keep Communities Flowing grant program provides grants up to $20,000 to support 501(c)(3) public charities whose program or project connects to one or more of American Water’s core focus areas of Water and the Environment, Water and Healthy Living, Environmental Education, and Community Sustainability. During the last three years, the Keep Communities Flowing grant program has funded 32 projects totaling $456,000 in communities served by American Water.

The 2021 grant recipients include the following:

  • Belleville Township High School – District 201, Belleville, IL received $20,000 to develop a network of community-focused plastic recycling centers to collect, recycle and produce useful tools.
  • Sun Foundation, Peoria, IL received $10,000 for software that will help improve content and virtual experience for students attending 28th Clean Water Celebration.
  • Friends of the Parks Fayette County, Lexington, KY received $20,000 to install signage related to water quality and green infrastructure along new Town Branch Commons Trail Walking Tour.
  • Cooper’s Ferry Partnership, Camden, NJ received $18,000 to improve water quality and mitigate local flooding through a community-wide Adopt-A-Drain Program.
  • Up With Trees, Tulsa, OK received $20,000 to plant fruit and nut bearing trees along watershed in community lacking access to fresh food, decreasing debris draining into creek and improving water quality.
  • Stroud Water Research Center, Norristown, PA received $16,000 to upgrade software for their citizen science network to learn, measure, and monitor water quality in the Delaware River Basin.
  • Warren County Development Association, Warren County, PA received $15,000 to enhance a 30-mile bike trail system, encouraging outdoor recreation while boosting tourism in an economically distressed community.
  • James River Association, Richmond, VA received $14,400 to help fund an interactive field-based environmental watershed education program for several hundred high school students.
  • Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, Charleston, WV received $20,000 to update a community playground, providing a safe outdoor play space for children and families in an underserved community.

Grantees for this program required a local American Water sponsor and were selected based on criteria including clarity of project goals and projected impact, innovation and strength of project, and evidence of community and volunteer engagement. For more information about the Keep Communities Flowing grant program, contact the American Water Charitable Foundation at awcf@amwater.com. The application process for the next round of grant funding will be announced in 2022.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About the American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to being a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. The Foundation helps support American Water employee-identified nonprofit endeavors.

American Water Works Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Water Charitable Foundation Announces 2021 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Award Recipients The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created by American Water, the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, today announced the recipients of the 2021 Keep Communities Flowing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Upward Health Announces Contract with Clover Health to Serve Patients In Four States Under New ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against ContextLogic, ...
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Accenture Business Futures 2021 Report Identifies the Signals to Guide Companies Navigating Change ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: ...
Zanite Acquisition Corp. Confirms Negotiations with Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc.
ImmunityBio Announces HIV Clinical Pipeline with Opening of a Phase 1 ‘HIV Cure Study’ in ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide 500 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to U.S. Government for ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
CONTEXTLOGIC INVESTORS: July 16, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
American Water Honors Illinois American Water Employee and Diverse Suppliers
09.06.21
Bitcoin, Gold, Clover Health, Wendyu00b4s, Palantir, Coinbase, Iron Mountain, Nvidia & Co. - Opening Bell
08.06.21
American Water’s Cheryl Norton Recognized With 2021 Rooted in Community Award
07.06.21
Pennsylvania American Water Donates $25,000 to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
07.06.21
Water Quality Reports Available Online for New Jersey American Water Customers
04.06.21
Illinois American Water Celebrates Several Safety Excellence Milestones in the Company’s Southern Division
03.06.21
Illinois American Water Names Angie Bell Director of Rates and Regulatory
03.06.21
American Water Announces Job Opportunities For the Camden, N.J. Community
02.06.21
American Water Announces Recipients of 2021 James LaFrankie Scholarship Awards
01.06.21
American Water Chief Growth Officer Retires