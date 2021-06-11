Listing Prospectus for Suominen Corporation’s EUR 50 million bond available; listing application submitted

Suominen Corporation announced its decision to issue a senior unsecured bond of EUR 50 million on June 4, 2021. The bond will mature on June 11, 2027 and carry a fixed interest at the rate of 1.5 per cent per annum.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the listing prospectus of the bond. The prospectus will be available in English on the company's website at https://www.suominen.fi/en/investors/key-figures/debt-information/ .

Suominen Corporation has submitted an application for the bond to be admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Trading on the bond is expected to commence on or about June 15, 2021 under the trading code "SUYJ015027".

The net proceeds from the bond offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

Danske Bank A/S acted as Lead Manager for the issue of the bond.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For further enquiries, please contact:

Toni Tamminen, CFO, tel. +358 (0)10 214 3051

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2020 were EUR 458.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi .

Disclaimer

The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or such other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This communication does not constitute an offer of notes to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the notes. Consequently, this communication is directed only at persons in the United Kingdom in circumstances where provisions of section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended, do not apply and are solely directed at persons in the United Kingdom who, (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order and (iii) other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This release is directed only at relevant persons and any person who is not a relevant person must not act or rely on this release or any of its contents.