CyrusOne to Host Virtual Investor Day

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE), a premier global data center REIT, will host a Virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 10:00 am Eastern Time to 1:00 pm Eastern Time.

The event will be webcast live and archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.cyrusone.com/events-and-presentations. For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay of the event and related presentation materials will be available on the Company’s website following the event.