Cyber Apps (CYAP) Seeks Additional Financing Through Convertible Notes

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Further to its news release dated June 10, 2021, in which Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAP) ("Cyber Apps" or the "Company") (Cyberappsworld.com) announced that it has commenced legal action against

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Further to its news release dated June 10, 2021, in which Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAP) ("Cyber Apps" or the "Company") (Cyberappsworld.com) announced that it has commenced legal action against EMA Financial, LLC's ("EMA") in Nevada District Court for breach of contract claims relating to a share purchase agreement and corresponding convertible promissory note, the Company wishes to clarify that it still intends to seek additional financing through the issuance of additional convertible notes.

Since November 2019, Cyber Apps has been successful in raising funding for the acquisition and development of its various cyber technology products by issuing convertible notes to different accredited investors. While the Company's experience with EMA was disappointing and is now the subject of litigation, Cyber Apps maintains good relationships with several investment companies and is negotiating the issuance of additional convertible notes for funding that would allow the company to develop existing projects and acquire interests in new technologies.

About Cyber Apps World Inc.
Cyber Apps World, Inc. is a company that is dedicated to acquiring and developing a worldwide e-commerce internet platform with the purchase and sale of products and services by way of mobile/computer applications worldwide. Cyber Apps World anticipates making available to subscribers, an ever-growing list of applications and programs.

For more information go to: https://cyberappsworld.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the Company is not able to raise funding as required or only on terms that are not favorable to the Company. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cyber Apps World, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Cyber Apps World, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Address
9436 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
Suite 5-53
Las Vegas, NV 89134
Phone: (702) 805-0632

For All Inquiries Contact:
info@cyberappsworld.com

SOURCE: Cyber Apps World Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651498/Cyber-Apps-CYAP-Seeks-Additional-Fin ...

Wertpapier


10.06.21
Cyber Apps (CYAP) Files Lawsuit Against EMA Financial LLC for Over $15 Million in Damages