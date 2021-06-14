 
XPO Logistics Announces Launch of GXO’s Notes Offering

GREENWICH, Conn., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (“XPO” or the “company”) (NYSE: XPO) today announced that GXO Logistics, Inc. (“GXO”), its wholly owned subsidiary, has commenced an offering of 144A notes with registration rights (the “notes”), subject to customary market conditions and other factors. GXO is expected to become a separate publicly traded company through the previously announced spin-off of XPO’s logistics segment.

The notes will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and outside the United States, only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S. The notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from registration requirements or a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offers of the notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

About the GXO Spin-Off

XPO expects to spin off its logistics segment in the third quarter of 2021 as GXO, creating two, pure-play industry powerhouses. The separation would create two independent public companies with distinct investment identities and service offerings in vast addressable markets. GXO would be the second largest contract logistics company in the world, and XPO would be a leading provider of transportation services, primarily less-than-truckload transportation and truck brokerage. Completion of the spin-off is subject to various conditions, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will occur or, if it does occur, of its terms or timing.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world, with two business segments: transportation and logistics. The company helps more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently, using a network of 1,621 locations in 30 countries and approximately 140,000 team members, including 108,000 employees and 32,000 temporary workers. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA.

Disclaimer

