XPO Logistics Announces Launch of GXO’s Notes Offering

GREENWICH, Conn., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (“XPO” or the “company”) (NYSE: XPO) today announced that GXO Logistics, Inc. (“GXO”), its wholly owned subsidiary, has commenced an offering of 144A notes with registration rights (the “notes”), subject to customary market conditions and other factors. GXO is expected to become a separate publicly traded company through the previously announced spin-off of XPO’s logistics segment.

About the GXO Spin-Off

XPO expects to spin off its logistics segment in the third quarter of 2021 as GXO, creating two, pure-play industry powerhouses. The separation would create two independent public companies with distinct investment identities and service offerings in vast addressable markets. GXO would be the second largest contract logistics company in the world, and XPO would be a leading provider of transportation services, primarily less-than-truckload transportation and truck brokerage. Completion of the spin-off is subject to various conditions, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will occur or, if it does occur, of its terms or timing.

