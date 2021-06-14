 
Power Integrations Names Yang Chiah Yee Vice President of Worldwide Sales

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced that Yang Chiah Yee has been named the company’s vice president of worldwide sales. He replaces Ben Sutherland, who is remaining with Power Integrations and will lead the company’s sales organization covering Europe, India and Southeast Asia.

Mr. Yee brings three decades of experience in sales management in the semiconductor and electronics industries, including eight years at Atmel Corporation where he served most recently as vice president of worldwide sales, responsible for $1.4 billion of annual revenue. Previously, he served in senior sales roles at Xilinx Inc. and Memec LLC with responsibility for the Asia-Pacific region. Mr. Yee received a bachelor of engineering degree from Nanyang Technological Institute at the National University of Singapore, and holds a graduate diploma in marketing management from the Singapore Institute of Management.

Commented Balu Balakrishnan, president and CEO of Power Integrations: “Yang Chiah Yee is the ideal person to lead our sales organization thanks to his decades of experience leading sales teams in the semiconductor industry as well as his deep familiarity with the Asia-Pacific region, including language skills. We are delighted that he has joined our leadership team. Ben Sutherland’s leadership of our sales organization has been critical to our growth over the past decade, and we are pleased that he will remain with us in a vital role that allows him to relocate back to the United Kingdom for family reasons.”

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

