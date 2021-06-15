 
checkAd

Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 02:08  |  54   |   |   

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS) (the “Company”), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, and securitized digital assets, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $43.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

The public offering equates to 29,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price of $1.50 per share. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with their existing cash, to fund the development and growth of new business lines, acquisition opportunities, and general corporate and working capital needs.

The Company has also granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of shares of common stock offered in the public offering to cover over-allotments, if any, which would increase the total gross proceeds of the offering to approximately $50.0 million, if exercised in full.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as sole bookrunner for the offering.

The shares of common stock are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-256446), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 7, 2021. A prospectus supplement relating to this offering will be filed by the Company with the SEC. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the offering, together with the accompanying prospectus, may be obtained when available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, or by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Document Security Systems, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses focused on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, and securitized digital assets. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders will receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically spins them out into IPOs. Its historic business revolves around counterfeit deterrent and authentication technologies, smart packaging, and consumer product engagement. DSS is led by its Chairman and largest shareholder, Mr. Fai Chan, a highly successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. He has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS) (the “Company”), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board