FedEx Delivers 1.35 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Mexico

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, today announced that it has safely delivered 1.35 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses to Toluca, Mexico, in coordination with Direct Relief and the United States and Mexican governments.

FedEx Delivers 1.35 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Mexico Shipment marks the first delivery of COVID-19 vaccines from the U.S. to Mexico by FedEx for Direct Relief.

The delivery marks the first shipment of vaccines for Direct Relief and FedEx and the first COVID-19 vaccine delivery by FedEx into Mexico. As an integral part of the global vaccine supply chain, FedEx is delivering COVID-19 vaccines, related ingredients, and supplies to 40 countries throughout the world. FedEx Express moved the vaccine shipment from Memphis, TN, to Toluca, Mexico, via FedEx International Freight supported by FedEx Priority Alert advanced monitoring.

“We are proud to play a role in delivering COVID-19 vaccines alongside our longtime charitable partner Direct Relief, and in collaboration with efforts led by governments of the United States and Mexico,” said Richard W. Smith, regional president of the Americas and executive vice president of global support for FedEx Express. “FedEx is fully committed to the distribution of these lifesaving vaccines where they are needed and delivering to Mexico is an important step in fighting the pandemic in communities we serve every day.”

FedEx has delivered more than 13,000 COVID-19-related charitable shipments since January 2020, and the company has committed $4 million in cash and in-kind transportation support to nonprofits serving communities in the U.S. and around the world including Direct Relief.

“It’s a privilege for Direct Relief to join FedEx and help execute this critical donation of COVID-19 vaccines from the government of the United States to the government of Mexico, and we are profoundly grateful for FedEx making it possible,” said Thomas Tighe, Direct Relief President and CEO. “This is the most recent example of the extraordinary charitable efforts FedEx has undertaken from the onset of COVID-19 through the darkest days we’ve seen – and the thousands of shipments containing millions of PPE units and other medical essentials the FedEx team has delivered to the hardest hit, most disadvantaged communities have protected millions of people at risk.”

