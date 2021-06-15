Enthusiast Gaming Announces Closing of USD$46 Million Marketed Public Offering in the United States and Canada

In addition, Enthusiast Gaming and Blue Ant Media Inc. (“Blue Ant”), one of the Company’s shareholders, have also granted the Underwriters an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), which remains exercisable until July 15, 2021, to purchase an additional 1,200,000 Common Shares (the “Option Shares”) representing in the aggregate up to 15% of the number of Common Shares to be sold pursuant to the Offering, solely to cover the Underwriters' over-allocation position, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. The Over-Allotment Option will be exercisable by the Underwriters for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering. In the event the Over-Allotment Option is exercised, the Company, the Underwriters and Blue Ant have agreed that, at the option of Blue Ant (the “Tag-Along Option”), up to 50% of the Option Shares may be comprised of Common Shares to be sold by Blue Ant, with the remaining Option Shares to be comprised of Common Shares to be issued and sold by the Company (“Treasury Shares”). If the Tag-Along Option is not exercised, the entire Over-Allotment Option will be satisfied by the Company through the issuance of Treasury Shares. Enthusiast Gaming will not receive any of the proceeds of any sale of Common Shares by Blue Ant. Blue Ant will not otherwise participate in the Offering.

