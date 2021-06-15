Q2 Named a “Best Places to Work” in Lincoln by the Lincoln Journal Star

The Best Places to Work in Lincoln program, established in 2013, recognizes local companies who, through a third-party administered employee survey, rank their respective companies as the best places to work. The areas surveyed are varied parts of employee life, including workplace environment, leadership direction, culture, and management practices.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced that it has been named a Best Places to Work in Lincoln, NE, by Woods Aitken LLP, the Lincoln Journal Star, and the Lincoln Human Resource Management Association. Q2 is recognized as a top 3 company to work for in the Large Companies category, coming in second place.

Q2 was acknowledged for creating an enjoyable corporate culture and work environment that fosters personal and professional growth for its employees.

“We are excited to be one of the top-three companies on the Best Places to Work in Lincoln list this year. Making the list is truly an honor that undoubtedly provides all of our employees with a sense of pride,” says Steve Bartels, Sr. Director, Solutions Consulting at Q2. “Q2’s mission is to build strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions, and it’s at the heart of all we do. For us, that begins with our employees. To be recognized for our efforts is a tremendous honor.”

"To be named a Best Places to Work in Lincoln is a wonderful achievement and a great privilege to hold," says Kim Rutledge, EVP of People at Q2. "Our Lincoln office is crucial to the success of Q2. The team’s dedication to our mission and the impactful work they do is what has landed us on this prestigious list. In a span of six years, the Lincoln office has grown more than 300 percent, and we plan to continue hiring and expanding the office here in Lincoln."

This win comes on the heels of multiple workplace awards in 2020. Q2 announced its recognition as one of Austin’s Top Workplaces by the Austin American-Statesman for the tenth consecutive year and a Best Place to Work in Charlotte, North Carolina by the Charlotte Business Journal for the sixth year.

To learn more about Q2’s exciting and thriving culture, please visit https://www.q2.com/our-people.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005225/en/