MGE Energy Issues June 2021 'Interim Report'

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights plans for the state’s largest solar battery project in its latest investor newsletter, "Interim Report," which also includes the following topics:

- MGE proposes rate changes

- MGE Energy reports first-quarter earnings

- MGE recognized with safety awards in April

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at: https://www.mgeenergy.com/interimreport

Interim Report is published quarterly to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.3 billion, and its 2020 revenues were approximately $539 million.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005911/en/