Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Purchase agreement regarding sale of real property in Brentford (UK) signed

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Purchase agreement regarding sale of real property in Brentford (UK) signed

15-Jun-2021
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Following a competitive auction process, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg), through its subsidiary Heidelberg Graphic Equipment Ltd., signed a purchase agreement today with real estate developer Fairview New Homes Ltd. (Fairview) regarding the sale of its property in Brentford (UK). The sold property is located between London City and Heathrow Airport and currently serves as Heidelberg's UK customer and sales headquarter. The new UK customers headquarter is scheduled to move to West London prior to the end of 2021.

Heidelberg expects the transaction, with an agreed purchase price in the mid-double-digit million-euro range, to take effect in the last quarter of 2021. Based on current book values of the sold property, Heidelberg expects to realize an extraordinary gain of approximately EUR 25 million (before transaction expenses and taxes).

Contact:
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Corporate Public Relations
Thomas Fichtl
Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67123
Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129
E-mail: thomas.fichtl@heidelberg.com

Investor Relations
Robin Karpp
Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67120
Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-99 67120
E-Mail: robin.karpp@heidelberg.com

Important note:
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimations by the Management Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Even though the Management Board is of the opinion that those assumptions and estimations are realistic, the actual future development and results may deviate substantially from these forward-looking statements due to various factors, such as changes in the macroeconomic situation, in the exchange rates, in the interest rates, and in the print media industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft gives no warranty and does not assume liability for any damages in case the future development and the projected results do not correspond with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
20:23 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Kaufvertrag über den Verkauf einer Immobilie in Brentford (UK) unterzeichnet (deutsch)
20:22 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Kaufvertrag über den Verkauf einer Immobilie in Brentford (UK) unterzeichnet
