Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Purchase agreement regarding sale of real property in Brentford (UK) signed

Following a competitive auction process, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg), through its subsidiary Heidelberg Graphic Equipment Ltd., signed a purchase agreement today with real estate developer Fairview New Homes Ltd. (Fairview) regarding the sale of its property in Brentford (UK). The sold property is located between London City and Heathrow Airport and currently serves as Heidelberg's UK customer and sales headquarter. The new UK customers headquarter is scheduled to move to West London prior to the end of 2021.Heidelberg expects the transaction, with an agreed purchase price in the mid-double-digit million-euro range, to take effect in the last quarter of 2021. Based on current book values of the sold property, Heidelberg expects to realize an extraordinary gain of approximately EUR 25 million (before transaction expenses and taxes).Contact:Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AGCorporate Public RelationsThomas FichtlPhone: +49 (0)6222 82-67123Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129E-mail: thomas.fichtl@heidelberg.comInvestor RelationsRobin KarppPhone: +49 (0)6222 82-67120Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-99 67120E-Mail: robin.karpp@heidelberg.comThis press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimations by the Management Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Even though the Management Board is of the opinion that those assumptions and estimations are realistic, the actual future development and results may deviate substantially from these forward-looking statements due to various factors, such as changes in the macroeconomic situation, in the exchange rates, in the interest rates, and in the print media industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft gives no warranty and does not assume liability for any damages in case the future development and the projected results do not correspond with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.