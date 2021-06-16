Connection Earns Google Cloud Premier Partner Status

As a premier partner, Connection will be able to support customers across the full spectrum of Google Cloud offerings, expanding an already diverse portfolio of solutions that includes Google’s hardware, software, and cloud products. This status designates a proven record of delivering exceptional customer service and in-depth technical expertise around core competencies.

“Connection has demonstrated strong expertise and proven customer success across multiple Google Cloud product areas,” said Nina Harding, Chief of Global Partner Programs & Strategy at Google Cloud. “We’re excited that Connection will grow its practice focused on Google Cloud and continue to support customers’ digital transformations.”

Tim McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer at Connection said, “Earning the Google Cloud premier partner designation reflects Connection’s focus on developing a broader set of capabilities and strengthening our position as a single-source IT provider. From Google Chromebooks, Chrome OS, and Google Workspace to advanced technologies on Google Cloud’s platform, Connection continues to expand our offerings with the technical expertise, support, and resources organizations need to be more productive and secure. As a premier partner, we are committed to helping our customers realize the benefits of Google Cloud and driving innovation with solutions customized to their unique needs, goals, and environments.”

Jamal Khan, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer at Connection said, “Hyperscale cloud is a strategic growth driver here at Connection. Developing a deeper and more meaningful go-to-market around the Google portfolio is an area we are keenly investing in. Our customers are looking at Connection to help them navigate their cloud journey and, by extension, their cloud managed services, application, data, automation, and AI efforts. With this announcement, I am excited that Connection moves deeper into providing the type of solutions and services that our customers expect from us, and we look forward to working with Google in designing and developing greater value for our mutual customers.”

Connection’s team of experts provides access to cloud-first solutions powered by Google Cloud’s platform—including data analytics, machine learning, security, productivity apps, and more. Explore the full range of offerings at www.connection.com/GoogleCloud

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 425,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and access to over 425,000 products and 1,600 vendors through TRAXX, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and project managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

