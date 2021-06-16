 
Itron Enterprise Edition Meter Data Management System Again Achieves SAP Certification as Integrated with SAP S/4HANA

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today that the interface software ISAIM 2.0 for the product Itron Enterprise Edition (IEE) Meter Data Management System (MDMS) version 10.0 has again achieved SAP certification as integrated with SAP S/4HANA. The integration helps utilities reduce total cost of ownership and lower project implementation costs, with access to more than 80 productized and SAP-certified services through IEE MDMS.

“For more than 15 years, Itron has partnered with SAP with a commitment to product integration,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “This latest certification demonstrates that commitment to ensure integration of the interface software ISAIM 2.0 for the product IEE MDMS version 10.0 with SAP S/4HANA. The long-term collaboration between Itron and SAP means that our customers’ investments in the integration are well preserved. We will adapt to and evolve with new services and functionality as business needs change.”

As utilities undergo digital transformation, it is critical that meter data management (MDM) solutions support rapidly expanding use cases with an increasing volume of data and analytics – at scale. IEE MDMS helps utilities evolve and leverage their data management vision and strategy through a flexible, extensible solution. With this certification, utilities will have access to a wide range of SAP and IEE MDMS-integrated use cases, such as meter configuration, export of interval data, two-way controls like connect/disconnect, billing request and response and more. Utilities have the option to use all 80 services, or a subset, depending on the business needs and requirements.

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the interface software ISAIM 2.0 for the product Itron Enterprise Edition (IEE) Meter Data Management System (MDMS) 10.0 integrates with SAP S/4HANA using standard integration technologies. SAP S/4HANA is a future-ready ERP system, with built-in intelligent technologies, that transforms business processes with intelligent automation and runs on SAP HANA – a market-leading in-memory database that offers real-time processing speeds and a dramatically simplified data model.

