Patterson Companies Fiscal 2021 Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Patterson Companies (Nasdaq: PDCO) today announced that it will hold its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter and year-end conference call on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET). The company’s earnings release will be issued that morning before the market opens.

To access the live webcast, go to the investor relations section of the company’s website, www.PattersonCompanies.com.

The fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings conference call replay will be available beginning at 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) on June 23, 2021 through 10 p.m. CT (11 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Interested persons may dial (800) 585-8367 and enter Conference ID 2782998 when prompted.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain are equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.
Learn more: pattersoncompanies.com

