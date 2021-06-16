HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS

If Philip Morris’ IPR petition is accepted by the PTAB, the Company will have three months to optionally file a preliminary response. Within three months of the Company’s preliminary response or six months from acceptance of Philip Morris’ IPR petition, the PTAB will decide whether to institute or deny the IPR proceedings. If the PTAB institutes IPR proceedings, then within one year of institution the PTAB will issue a final written decision as to the validity of some or all of the claims in the Patent.

HOLLYWOOD, FL, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC Pink: HCMC) (“HCMC or the “Company”) announced that Philip Morris Products S.A. (“Philip Morris”) filed a petition with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (the “PTAB”) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office seeking to institute inter partes review (“IPR”) proceedings to invalidate Healthier Choices Management Corp.’s (the “Company”) U.S. Patent No. 10,561,170 (the “Patent”).

The Company previously filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Philip Morris USA, Inc. and Philip Morris Products S.A. in connection with their product known and marketed as “IQOS.” The lawsuit was brought based on IQOS’ infringement on the Patent. The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia and is ongoing.

Jeff Holman, HCMC’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “HCMC is currently reviewing Philip Morris’ IPR petitions and intends to vigorously oppose the institution of the IPR proceedings and, if the IPR proceedings are instituted, we are now fully prepared to vigorously defend the validity of the Patent.”

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. ( www.healthiercmc.com ) is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. Through its wholly owned subsidiary HCMC Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, the Company manages and intends to expand on its intellectual property portfolio.