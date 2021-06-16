checkAd

HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 20:19  |  42   |   |   

HOLLYWOOD, FL, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC Pink: HCMC) (“HCMC or the “Company”) announced that Philip Morris Products S.A. (“Philip Morris”) filed a petition with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (the “PTAB”) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office seeking to institute inter partes review (“IPR”) proceedings to invalidate Healthier Choices Management Corp.’s (the “Company”) U.S. Patent No. 10,561,170 (the “Patent”).

If Philip Morris’ IPR petition is accepted by the PTAB, the Company will have three months to optionally file a preliminary response. Within three months of the Company’s preliminary response or six months from acceptance of Philip Morris’ IPR petition, the PTAB will decide whether to institute or deny the IPR proceedings. If the PTAB institutes IPR proceedings, then within one year of institution the PTAB will issue a final written decision as to the validity of some or all of the claims in the Patent.

The Company previously filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Philip Morris USA, Inc. and Philip Morris Products S.A. in connection with their product known and marketed as “IQOS.” The lawsuit was brought based on IQOS’ infringement on the Patent. The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia and is ongoing.

Jeff Holman, HCMC’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “HCMC is currently reviewing Philip Morris’ IPR petitions and intends to vigorously oppose the institution of the IPR proceedings and, if the IPR proceedings are instituted, we are now fully prepared to vigorously defend the validity of the Patent.”

About Healthier Choices Management Corp. 

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (www.healthiercmc.com) is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. Through its wholly owned subsidiary HCMC Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, the Company manages and intends to expand on its intellectual property portfolio. The Company currently operates eight retail vape stores in the Southeast region of the United States, through which it offers e-liquids, vaporizers and related products. The Company also operates Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store, through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Markets, Inc. and Paradise Health and Nutrition, stores that offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Markets 2, LLC. The Company also sells vitamins and supplements on its website TheVitaminStore.com. The Company markets its Q-Cup technology under the vape segment. This patented technology is based on a small, quartz cup called the Q-Cup, which a customer can purchase already filled by a third party in some regions, or can partially fill themselves with either cannabis or CBD concentrate (approximately 50mg), also purchased from a third party. The Q-Cup can then be inserted into the patented Q-Unit, which heats the cup from the outside without coming in direct contact with the solid concentrate. This Q-Cup and Q-Unit technology provides significantly more efficiency and an “on the go” solution for consumers who prefer to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally. The Q-Cup can also be used in other devices as a convenient micro-dosing system. These products are available on the Company’s website at www.TheQcup.com.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS HOLLYWOOD, FL, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC Pink: HCMC) (“HCMC or the “Company”) announced that Philip Morris Products S.A. (“Philip Morris”) filed a petition with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Ketamine One Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Integrated Rehab and Performance
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
Cal Water Files Updated Water Shortage Contingency Plan, Expands Conservation Program to Support ...
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders ...
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Red White & Bloom Brands Provides Update on Financial Statement Filings
PRESS RELEASE                                         ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus