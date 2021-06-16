checkAd

LL Flooring Opening New Stores in Beckley, West Virginia and Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 22:14  |  35   |   |   

LL Flooring, formerly Lumber Liquidators, (NYSE:LL), one of the nation’s largest specialty retailers of high-quality, hard-surface flooring that is dedicated to providing the best customer experience from inspiration to installation, announced it will open new stores in Beckley, West Virginia, and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on June 28. With the addition of the two new stores, LL Flooring now has 416 stores nationwide.

The new stores will feature Design Centers with video capability where store associates can collaborate with customers to find the best floor for any vision or project and visualize how it will look using the Picture It floor visualizer. This online tool allows customers to upload a photo of any room and select from hundreds of LL floors to preview how floors will look in their space.

“We are excited to expand our national store presence by adding locations in two vibrant communities where we can deliver a wide selection of trend-right quality flooring to homeowners and pros looking for beautiful styles that can enhance any space or room,” said Charles Tyson, President and CEO of LL Flooring. “Our expert store associates are looking forward to welcoming and guiding customers throughout their flooring journey, from inspiration to installation.”

The Beckley store is located at 1020 North Eisenhower Drive and is the Company’s fifth store in West Virginia. The Hattiesburg store is located at 4700 Hardy Street, Suite K and is the Company’s fourth store in the Magnolia State.

LL Flooring offers more than 500 varieties of floors in the latest styles including solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, water-resistant vinyl, porcelain tile, bamboo and cork, all available to view in-store and online at LLFlooring.com. The Company is dedicated to guiding customers throughout their entire flooring journey, from that first spark of inspiration to installing the floor correctly, with high-touch, knowledgeable flooring experts to answer any questions.

A Go-To Destination for Pros

LL partners with pros such as builders, remodelers, installers, property managers and designers with a seamless, efficient experience, plus great value and products that perform at the highest level. Several of the floors stocked by LL Flooring carry limited commercial warranties in addition to industry-leading warranties for retail customers.

Pros can also register with LL Flooring online, and get access to project planning tools, real-time view of inventory levels at nearby stores, pro-exclusive pricing, and the ability to track client projects. There are also extended hours for pros at the store, and a robust assortment of tools, molding and other accessories. Pre-staged orders for quick pick up or customized direct ship or delivery solutions are another perk for the pro.

LL Flooring also extends pro pricing through the pro to their customers with the pro’s referral.

Expert Service Extends to Flooring Installation

In addition to supporting the pro and the DIYer, LL’s team of flooring experts are ready to take care of customers who want a full-service solution by arranging for professional installation by independent contractors. Installation services include a comprehensive assessment and measurement for customers and full installation with LL’s molding and matching stair treads.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring is one of the country’s leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring with 416 stores nationwide. The Company seeks to offer the best customer experience online and in stores, with more than 500 varieties of hard-surface floors featuring a range of quality styles and on-trend designs. LL Flooring's online tools also help empower customers to find the right solution for the space they've envisioned. LL Flooring's extensive selection includes water-resistant vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork, with a wide range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement. LL Flooring stores are staffed with flooring experts who provide advice, pro partnership services and installation options for all of LL Flooring's products, the majority of which is in stock and ready for delivery.

Learn More about LL Flooring

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LL Flooring Opening New Stores in Beckley, West Virginia and Hattiesburg, Mississippi LL Flooring, formerly Lumber Liquidators, (NYSE:LL), one of the nation’s largest specialty retailers of high-quality, hard-surface flooring that is dedicated to providing the best customer experience from inspiration to installation, announced it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
U.S. Government Purchases Additional 200 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Three Powerhouse Women to be Nominated to Doma Board; Expects to Add Facebook’s Chief Diversity ...
Amazon and Metro Announce a $125 Million Commitment to Create 1,000 Affordable Housing Units at ...
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces That The American Journal of Gastroenterology Publishes Full ...
Teva Announces the U.S. Launch of its Generic Version of SOOLANTRA (ivermectin) Cream, 1% for Once ...
Itron Enterprise Edition Meter Data Management System Again Achieves SAP Certification as ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.06.21
LL Flooring Announces Opening of New Store in Medford, New York