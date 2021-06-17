checkAd

Six Flags Makes 50,000 Ticket Donation for Vaccination Efforts in the State of California

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and largest operator of waterparks in North America, is proud to announce a donation of 50,000 tickets to support the state of California’s ongoing efforts to get more people vaccinated. Governor Newsom was at Six Flags Magic Mountain today to personally thank Six Flags for this major contribution to the state.

Governor Newsom at Six Flags Magic Mountain, with Park President Don McCoy, President & CEO Mike Spanos, LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and Senator Henry Stern. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Six Flags is proud to support efforts to vaccinate more Californians, particularly in underserved communities,” said Mike Spanos, Six Flags President and CEO. “California is a priority market for the company. We are continuing our commitment to local communities through ticket donations and by hosting vaccination sites at our parks across the country. We are excited to safely create fun and thrilling memories for our guests.”

“We’re fully reopening California’s economy, but we’re not letting up on our efforts to get more Californians vaccinated—especially in our hardest hit communities—so we can all safely get back to the activities and places we love, including our state’s iconic landmarks,” said Governor Newsom. “Getting every eligible Californian vaccinated is how we maintain our incredible progress and bring our state roaring back from this pandemic.”

Californians will receive a free Six Flags ticket when they receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at any of the 65 participating providers, located across 13 counties, serving the most vulnerable residents.

Tickets can be redeemed at any one of the four California Six Flags parks: Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia; Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo; Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Valencia; and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Concord.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

About Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Magic Mountain, known as the Thrill Capital of the World, is home to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions, including world-class roller coasters like West Coast Racers, Twisted Colossus, Full Throttle, and X2.

About Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, the Thrill Capital of Northern California, is home to more than 60 rides, shows, and attractions, including 10 world-class roller coasters like Medusa and Batman: The Ride. Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is the premier destination for thrilling, family fun.

About Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, a 22-acre waterpark located next door to Six Flags Magic Mountain, features over 1.5 million gallons of water in a tropically themed paradise. Enjoy two of the tallest fully-enclosed speed slides in Southern California, a relaxing 1,300-foot river cruise, a wave pool, an interactive lagoon, and a splashy kid’s play area. The park operates seasonally May-September.

About Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord, Northern California’s Most Thrilling Waterpark, features more than 22 rides and attractions like Break Point Plunge and Splashwater Island. Hurricane Harbor Concord is the premier destination for fun in the sun for the entire family.

