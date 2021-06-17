DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Conference Heidelberg Pharma Announces Participation at Various Conferences 17.06.2021 / 09:38 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Heidelberg Pharma Announces Participation at Various Conferences

Ladenburg, Germany, 17 June 2021 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that they will present its proprietary ATAC technology at two upcoming scientific events. Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate (ATAC) technology, and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle.

BCMA Targeted Therapies Summit (virtual format)

The inaugural event will bring together the BCMA field to share the latest preclinical data for next generation BCMA therapies and the current challenges for drug developers from a patient perspective.

Date: 21st - 23rd June 2021



Details of the presentation

BCMA-ATAC: Introducing a Novel Mode of Action in Cancer Therapy

Date: 23rd June 2021 at 11:00 am EDT / 05:00 pm CEST

Presenter : Prof. Andreas Pahl, CSO

9th Antibody Industrial Symposium (virtual format)

This international congress brings together scientists, physicians, policy makers and the industry with a 3-day program on therapeutic antibodies and more.

Date : 22nd - 25th June 2021

Details of the presentation

Amanitin-based Antibody-Drug-Conjugates as New Therapeutic Modalities for Cancer Therapy

Track: Driving Innovative Drugs into Clinical Success, Session II

Date: 24th June 2021 at 02:00 pm CEST

Presenter : Prof. Andreas Pahl, CSO

About Heidelberg Pharma's proprietary ATAC technology

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) combine the high affinity and specificity of antibodies with the potency of cytotoxic small molecules for the treatment of cancer. Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugates (ATACs) are ADCs whose active ingredient is made up of amatoxin molecules. Amatoxins are small bicyclic peptides naturally occurring in the death cap mushroom. They inhibit mRNA transcription by binding to RNA polymerase II, a mechanism that is crucial for the survival of eukaryotic cells. In preclinical testing, ATACs have been shown to be highly efficacious, overcoming frequently encountered resistance mechanisms and combating even quiescent tumor cells.