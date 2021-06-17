KVH Industries Shareholders Elect Both of Company’s Director Nominees at 2021 Annual Meeting

KVH Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: KVHI), today announced the preliminary vote results of the Company's 2021 annual meeting of shareholders, as provided by its proxy solicitor. Based on these preliminary results, both of the Company’s nominees, Cielo Hernandez and Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki, have been elected to the KVH Board of Directors by a significant margin.

We want to thank our shareholders for their engagement and support throughout the annual meeting election process. The election of Cielo Hernandez and Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki to the Company’s Board represents a recognition of the positive momentum in our business and the fact that our long-term strategy is working. However, we also know that we have more work to do as we focus on executing against our plan and increasing value for shareholders. We look forward to welcoming Ms. Hernandez and Ms. Martine to our Board and are confident their insights and industry experience will help the Company significantly moving forward.

The results announced today are considered preliminary until final results are tabulated and certified by the independent Inspector of Elections. Final results will be reported on a Form 8-K that will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, at which time they will become available on www.kvh.com and www.sec.gov.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. The market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the Company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

KVH is a registered trademark of KVH Industries, Inc.

