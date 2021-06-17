checkAd

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Common and Preferred Dividends for the Second Quarter 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 22:15  |  16   |   |   

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.27 per share on the Company’s common stock for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend will be payable in cash on July 27, 2021 to holders of the common stock of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021.

Additionally, Cherry Hill announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.5125 per share on the Company’s 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and a dividend of $0.515625 per share on the Company’s 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the second quarter of 2021. The dividends will be payable in cash on July 15, 2021 to holders of the applicable Series of Preferred Stock of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. For additional information, visit www.chmireit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including, among others, statements relating to the Company’s long-term growth opportunities and strategies, and its ability to generate sustainable and attractive risk-adjusted returns for stockholders. These forward looking statements are based upon the Company’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. For a description of factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

