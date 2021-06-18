As the world's leading enterprise-tier public blockchain, VeChain is dedicated to seizing these opportunities and driving healthcare forward in a way that has never been achieved to-date. The chronology of events summarized below represents a journey we are very proud of - but it is just a starting point.

SHANGHAI, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reform in the field of medicine has become a global priority following the impact of the global pandemic. Undoubtedly, blockchain technology holds huge promise. From advancing key healthcare services to the production and supply of drugs to advanced AI imaging facilities, blockchain will unleash wholescale disruption on our existing systems and raise the standards of healthcare globally.

2020-05-16 E-HCert, A Blockchain-based Covid-19 Records App

VeChain collaborated with I-Dante to co-develop the E-HCert App, which provides an archival solution for COVID-19 RT-PCR and antibodies tests records. From June to August 2020, Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus adopted the E-HCert App as a digital tool in the passenger check-in process with more than 8,000 passengers using the app.

2020-05-28 Csecure Platform of Bayer China

VeChain helped Bayer China launch Csecure, a traceability platform for clinical trial supply chains, which continuously captures and tracks clinical trial supply chain data. Csecure is designed to improve transparency and security in the Bayer clinical trial supply chain.

2020-6-17 MyCare, the Infection Risk Resolution System - built for anti-Infection risk control

Built on VeChainThor, MyCare provides a comprehensive framework based on DNV's hospital standards, imparting industry best-practices and facilitating risk management competence. Viking Line became the first shipping company in the world to be verified.

2020-07-15 Color Line and MyCare - one of Europe's largest ferry companies

Color Line, one of Europe's largest ferry companies, has received a declaration of conformity for infection risk management from DNV based on MyCare's standards. The declaration covers the company's management system, including its six-gram cargo ships operating between Norway, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, and the corresponding terminals.

2020-08-06 De Cecco and MyCare - the world's third-largest pasta manufacturer

DNV announced that De Cecco , the third largest pasta manufacturer in the world, had received the blockchain-powered verification based on the MyCare methodology infection prevention processes and measures. By adhering to the My Care methodology, De Cecco is able to identify strengths and opportunities for improvement related to the processes and activities for the prevention of COVID-19 risk and infection.