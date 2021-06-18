checkAd

From Bayer China to IVF Applications A Summary of VeChain's Blockchain-based Use Cases in Medical and Healthcare

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.06.2021, 09:00  |  15   |   |   

SHANGHAI, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reform in the field of medicine has become a global priority following the impact of the global pandemic. Undoubtedly, blockchain technology holds huge promise. From advancing key healthcare services to the production and supply of drugs to advanced AI imaging facilities, blockchain will unleash wholescale disruption on our existing systems and raise the standards of healthcare globally.

As the world's leading enterprise-tier public blockchain, VeChain is dedicated to seizing these opportunities and driving healthcare forward in a way that has never been achieved to-date. The chronology of events summarized below represents a journey we are very proud of - but it is just a starting point.

2020-05-16 E-HCert, A Blockchain-based Covid-19 Records App

VeChain collaborated with I-Dante to co-develop the E-HCert App, which provides an archival solution for COVID-19 RT-PCR and antibodies tests records. From June to August 2020, Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus adopted the E-HCert App as a digital tool in the passenger check-in process with more than 8,000 passengers using the app.

2020-05-28 Csecure Platform of Bayer China

VeChain helped Bayer China launch Csecure, a traceability platform for clinical trial supply chains, which continuously captures and tracks clinical trial supply chain data. Csecure is designed to improve transparency and security in the Bayer clinical trial supply chain.

2020-6-17 MyCare, the Infection Risk Resolution System - built for anti-Infection risk control

Built on VeChainThor, MyCare provides a comprehensive framework based on DNV's hospital standards, imparting industry best-practices and facilitating risk management competence. Viking Line became the first shipping company in the world to be verified.

2020-07-15 Color Line and MyCare - one of Europe's largest ferry companies

Color Line, one of Europe's largest ferry companies, has received a declaration of conformity for infection risk management from DNV based on MyCare's standards. The declaration covers the company's management system, including its six-gram cargo ships operating between Norway, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, and the corresponding terminals.

2020-08-06 De Cecco and MyCare - the world's third-largest pasta manufacturer

DNV announced that De Cecco, the third largest pasta manufacturer in the world, had received the blockchain-powered verification based on the MyCare methodology infection prevention processes and measures. By adhering to the My Care methodology, De Cecco is able to identify strengths and opportunities for improvement related to the processes and activities for the prevention of COVID-19 risk and infection.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

From Bayer China to IVF Applications A Summary of VeChain's Blockchain-based Use Cases in Medical and Healthcare SHANGHAI, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Reform in the field of medicine has become a global priority following the impact of the global pandemic. Undoubtedly, blockchain technology holds huge promise. From advancing key healthcare services to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Updates 2021 Financial Guidance to Include Recently Acquired GW ...
Airbnb.org, DoorDash, IKEA, and Teleperformance recognized for their efforts to integrate refugees ...
AR/VR and AI Tech in Education Creating Unique Opportunities for Early Investors
Lippulaiva has some of the most advanced energy solutions in the world - smart energy systems are ...
Blue Prism Announces the Winners of its Customer Excellence Awards
Global Digital Content Creation Market Size Is Expected To Exceed $16 Billion By 2025, With A CAGR ...
Myasthenia Gravis Market Expected to Increase with a CAGR of Around 6.15% during the Study Period ...
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
Cardhu Flies Flag To Celebrate Reimagining
FXT Token Garnered an Impressive 1,500% Growth since its Launch
Titel
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Valmet to supply a major pulp and board technology delivery to Klabin in Brazil
Blockchain Applications to Increase Efficiency and Transparency in the Global Mobility Supply Chain
Cow Colostrum Sales Surging Amid Increasing Application in Dietary Supplements and Cosmetics Industries: Future Market Insights Study
Novavax Announces Positive Results from First Study of Influenza Vaccine and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Bactiguard-coated Zimmer Biomet trauma implants for infection prevention launched in select EMEA ...
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
Novogene selects CCH Tagetik expert CPM solution from Wolters Kluwer to help digitize their ...
Huawei Digital Power Looks to Build a Competent Global Partner Community for a Green and Bright ...
Esken Limited ('Esken' or 'the Group'): Update on Stobart Air; Potential strategic partnership for LSA; and funding and trading update
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Lilium to Present at J.P. Morgan's 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications ...
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus