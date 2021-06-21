TGS Announces New 3D Imaging Program in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico

The program includes approximately 6,175 square kilometers of reprocessed 3D seismic data to provide a high-quality regional product, helping E&Ps further explore new and existing plays in this area. Sophies Resolve Refocus 3D marks the next phase of high-quality imaging over the mature, hydrocarbon-producing areas of South Timbalier, Grand Isle and Ewing Bank. By applying advanced imaging techniques utilizing its proprietary Dynamic Matching FWI imaging technology in this highly successful region, TGS will further illuminate the key subsurface structures and provide new insight into the prospectivity within the deeper sub-salt section. Additionally, reprocessing the dataset provides a sustainable way to improve the subsurface knowledge in the region, further advancing the Company’s overall commitment to lowering environmental footprints.

OSLO, Norway (21 June 2021) - TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, today announced Sophies Resolve Refocus 3D, an OBC and NAZ imaging program in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented, “The Gulf of Mexico remains a top priority for TGS. By utilizing the latest imaging techniques, this program provides our customers with the most comprehensive view of the subsurface so they can make the best decisions about their investments – underpinning our commitments to customer service and sustainable operations. Having the best possible understanding of the subsurface also allows TGS to optimize future acquisition investments.”

The project commenced in Q2 of 2021, with final data available in Q3 2022.

The project is supported by the industry.

