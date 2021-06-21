Sixt Leasing launches innovative 'FleetIntelligence' analysis tool for fleet managers

Maximum data transparency, improved processes and significant added value for customers thanks to state-of-the-art technology

High degree of customisability enables optimal adaptation to customer needs

Pullach, 21 June 2021 - Sixt Leasing, a specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, has completely redeveloped its digital analysis tool "FleetIntelligence" and introduced it for fleet customers and managers as well as for internal analyses. The new application is based on state-of-the-art (cloud) technology and thus enables fleet managers to quickly, easily and securely analyse their fleet with regard to important parameters such as inventory, costs, sustainability and damage. In this way, "FleetIntelligence" enables fleet managers to identify optimisation potential at an early stage and to initiate appropriate measures. The analysis results of "FleetIntelligence" can be visualised individually and attractively using configurable dashboards and detailed views. This provides fleet managers with maximum transparency: from an overview of the entire fleet to the individual contract or voucher.

Patrick Kischkel, Managing Director Fleet Leasing at Sixt Leasing: "With 'FleetIntelligence' we are taking fleet management to the next level and offering our customers significant added value. In addition, with the roll-out of the application in our specialist departments, we are further advancing the digitalisation of our business model - and creating the prerequisite for further cost savings and efficiency increases."

Eric Nagel, Executive Manager Data Management at Sixt Leasing: "Our new 'FleetIntelligence' makes data analysis easier than ever before and enables fleet managers to look into the darkest corners of their fleet without much effort. This saves resources in their company and, on top of that, they also gain valuable insights into their fleet."