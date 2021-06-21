checkAd

Crexendo and Netsapiens to Attend ITEXPO

Autor: Accesswire
PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that NetSapiens and Crexendo will be attending ITEXPO 2021 in Miami, Florida this week. The annual event brings service providers, developers, IT professionals, and business owners together to discuss the latest innovations in communications technology solutions. The event will feature conference programs, training, workshops, tabletop exhibits, and networking opportunities.

Representatives from both NetSapiens and Crexendo will be on hand to speak with attendees and answer any questions they may have about the NetSapiens and Crexendo products and award-winning solutions. NetSapiens was recently spotlighted in Frost & Sullivan's UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) report as the third-party platform vendor with the fastest growth rate in the North American market and the #4 ranked provider of UCaaS seats in North America. NetSapiens platform currently supports over 1.7 million end users.

Interested individuals are invited to visit the company's booth, number 613, at the event. ITEXPO will be held June 22-25, 2021, at Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami, Florida.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

About NetSapiens

NetSapiens, Inc. provides a comprehensive suite of unified communications (UC), video conferencing, Collaboration & contact center solutions to over 175+ service providers, servicing over 1.7M users around the globe. The NetSapiens platform enables our UCaaS partners to custom-package solutions with unprecedented levels of flexibility, profitability, and ease of use.

About ITEXPO

ITEXPO is your one-stop event to reimagine your communications and technology tools for success in the post-Covid business environment. Since its launch in 1999, ITEXPO is the annual meeting point in South Florida where buyers of communications and technology services can meet with hundreds of manufacturers and solutions providers in one place, learn in conference sessions and conduct business for three incredibly productive days.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC, and Definitive Proxy filed on April 26, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:
Crexendo, Inc.
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
602-732-7990
dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652389/Crexendo-and-Netsapiens-to-Attend-IT ...

