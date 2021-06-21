checkAd

Digital Tools Drive Improved Project Outcomes for Civil Contractors

Today, Dodge Data & Analytics and partner Bentley released the first of a two-part report series tied to digital technology strategies amongst civil contractors. This initial report titled, Going Digital: Modeling, Scheduling and Field/Project Management for Civil Construction SmartMarket Brief, takes a specific look at model-based technology and field/project management software. Its findings show that while there is a sizable opportunity for civil contractors to improve their outcomes with wider technology adoption, 39% of civil contractors currently don’t use field/project management software and 66% don’t use model-based technology for their projects. The report explores this and offers ways to help make the tools even more effective in the future.

Use of modeling tools is relatively low, and among those using them, only one automated workflow, model-based quantity takeoff for estimating is widely employed. When reviewing several other workflows (such as simulations for RFP/business development communications or digital as-built handovers to owners), the study found that only about 30%-40% of the respondents actually using model-based technologies currently employ any of these other activities. The contractors who use them consistently, however, report a high level of value derived from them, and once deployed, they use these workflows on the majority of their projects as well.

The study reveals that moderate levels of implementation also still yield critical project outcome benefits, and reduced rework, improved schedule performance, improved stakeholder understanding of the project and improved profitability are frequently among the top benefits achieved through model-based technology. In addition, 83% of civil contractors report a notable impact on the reduction of project schedule delays from the use of these tools.

Those using field/project management software also report a number of benefits:

  • 61% report that they get high/very high value out of their projects data
  • While improved schedule performance is a top value driver, improved labor productivity, cost predictability/profitability, and reduced costs are all notable project benefits named
  • 93% experience a medium or higher impact from these tools on the reduction of schedule delays; 34% claim high/very high impact
  • 65% believe that these tools reduce the risk of construction cost overruns

“We know that the U.S. needs to make major investments in infrastructure over the next few years,” said Steve Jones, Senior Director of Industry Insights Research at Dodge Data & Analytics. “As the amount of work increases and as the workforce and supply chain challenges continue to plague the industry, contractors need ways to maximize their productivity, have dependable schedules, and have reliable levels of profit. The findings of this study demonstrate the ways in which digital technology and resources can serve as key parts of their strategy for success when facing these challenges.”

