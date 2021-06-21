checkAd

COPT Executes Major Pre-Leases with Defense Contractor at Redstone Gateway

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 22:16  |  21   |   |   

Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) executed two leases totaling 178,500 square feet at Redstone Gateway with a defense contractor that provides information assurance, enterprise solutions, and technology modernization services to the U.S. Government. The defense contractor will consolidate from multiple existing Huntsville facilities into two new developments COPT will construct for $65 million. The defense contractor will occupy 90% of a 172,500 square foot office building and roughly half of a 45,000 square foot R&D facility. Both projects are scheduled for shell completion in the fourth quarter of 2022, with lease commencement dates expected in the first quarter of 2023.

About COPT

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (“IT”) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (“Defense/IT Locations”). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (“Regional Office Properties”). As of March 31, 2021, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT’s core portfolio of 180 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 94.9% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

The areas of risk that may affect these expectations, estimates and projections include, but are not limited to, those risks described in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Source: Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust Registered of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

COPT Executes Major Pre-Leases with Defense Contractor at Redstone Gateway Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) executed two leases totaling 178,500 square feet at Redstone Gateway with a defense contractor that provides information assurance, enterprise solutions, and technology …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Cresco Labs Announces Opening of Sunnyside Philadelphia, Its Fourth Dispensary in Pennsylvania and ...
Air Liquide, Airbus and Groupe ADP Partner to Prepare Paris Airports for the Hydrogen Era
Getlink Sets Out Its 2025 Environmental Plan
Gilead to Present More Than 70 Abstracts From Diverse Liver Disease Programs At The International ...
Ambarella Expands Security AI Vision SoC Portfolio With Two New Families; Doubles Resolution to ...
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.06.21
COPT Executes Build-to-Suit Lease with Defense Contractor at The National Business Park
02.06.21
COPT Forms New $119 Million Data Center Shells Joint Venture with Blackstone Real Estate
02.06.21
COPT to Present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2021 Virtual Annual Conference