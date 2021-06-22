- Nouveau Monde and Caterpillar have signed an agreement pursuant to which Caterpillar will develop, test and produce Cat(R) "zero-emission machines" for the Matawinie graphite mining project in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Québec, Canada

As a World First, Nouveau Monde Has Signed a Collaboration Agreement with Caterpillar for the Development of a Zero-Emission Solution for the Matawinie Mine

- The collaboration between the companies focuses on Nouveau Monde's goal to fully power the site with zero carbon footprint renewable energy

- Nouveau Monde and Caterpillar are committed to supporting the mining industry's move toward a more sustainable future

- Nouveau Monde's intended all-electric fleet will be complemented by its access to clean and attractively priced hydro-electricity

- Nouveau Monde is on track to provide its potential client base with high-quality, green and carbon-neutral battery anode material



MONTRÉAL, CANADA, June 22, 2021 - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") (NYSE: NMG, TSXV : NOU; Frankfurt : NM9 A ) and Caterpillar Inc. ("Caterpillar") (NYSE: CAT) are pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement pursuant to which Caterpillar will develop, test and produce Cat(R) "zero-emission machines" for the Matawinie graphite mine with a view to becoming the exclusive supplier of an all-electric mining fleet for deployment at Nouveau Monde's Matawinie mine by 2028.

Arne H Frandsen, Chairman of Nouveau Monde, commented: "I recall our first meeting with Caterpillar some two years ago, outlining our vision of a zero-emission mine in Québec. Our commitment to this vision has taken us to this very important moment, not only for Nouveau Monde, but for the global mining industry as a whole. Today, alongside Caterpillar, which in my opinion is the most trusted and reputable supplier of heavy-mining equipment worldwide, we can bring the zero-emission machines vision into reality.