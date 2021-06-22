World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group PLC

Code Investment Love Hemp Announces Major Deal that Will See Anthony Joshua as Brand Ambassador and Collaborator on Licensed Range of CBD Products for AthletesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is excited to announce that the Company's investment, Love Hemp Group Plc. has signed a major endorsement agreement with World Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Joshua, ( https://twitter.com/anthonyjoshua ).

As announced, ‘Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE: LIFE) (OTCQB: WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, has signed a three-year endorsement agreement ("the Agreement") with two-time Heavyweight Champion of the World and Olympic gold medallist, Anthony Joshua OBE.'

Anthony Joshua Love Hemp Highlights as Announced by Love Hemp:

The Endorsement Agreement commences 1 July 2021 and has an initial contract term of three years.

Under the Agreement, Anthony Joshua is committed to becoming an ambassador of the Love Hemp brand and a key voice in the Company's mission to promote its wellness brand.

In the longer term, Love Hemp and Anthony Joshua will also collaborate on a licenced range of CBD products for athletes, championing the Company's development in its work to position CBD as internationally recognised, certified products for athletes.

As announced, 'In line with Anthony Joshua's desire to further support the development of the Company in its international growth strategy, he will become a key shareholder of Love Hemp via his management company, 258 MGT Limited, through the issuance of shares in lieu of cash compensation.'

About Love Hemp Group

Love Hemp Group is one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers. The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics, topicals and vapes. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots, Ocado and Sainsbury's. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE:LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.