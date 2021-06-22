Legend Power Sells 8 SmartGATE Platforms in Follow-on Order to Major International Property Owner / Operator

SmartGATE Insights and Power Impact Assessment Drives 100% Sales-win RateVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Legend Power Systems® (TSXV:LPS)(OTCQB:LPSIF), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced a …

"We figured if we assessed eight buildings, we could make sense of moving forward with the purchase of two or maybe three SmartGATE Platforms", said the Senior Manager of Energy Operations for the customer property group. "When Legend presented the SmartGATE Insights results, we saw an opportunity to actually move forward with SmartGATE Platforms purchases for all 8 properties."

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Legend Power Systems® (TSXV:LPS)(OTCQB:LPSIF), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced a follow-on sale of eight SmartGATE Platforms to a major international property owner / operator. The eight unit follow-on order brings the total number of SmartGATE Platforms installed in this customer's multi-family buildings to ten and comes after evaluating 8 properties with Legend's SmartGATE Insights assessment. This represents a 100% conversion of SmartGATE Insights to full SmartGATE Platform sales bookings 1 .

"SmartGATE Insights has again proven itself with a major commercial property owner," said Mike Cioce, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Legend Power Systems. "This multiple system follow-on purchase demonstrates this customer's commitment to global electrification and decarbonization efforts. We are seeing more and more leading firms in multiple commercial real estate verticals express interest in Legend's SmartGATE to enhance their decarbonization strategies. We are pleased with SmartGATE Insights' strong conversion rate and are proud that some of the largest commercial real estate owners and operators in the world are trusting us to be part of their critical corporate missions."

Legend and the customer are actively planning SmartGATE Insight assessments for additional multifamily properties across the US and Canada.

About SmartGATE™

SmartGATE™ is an industry-leading, turnkey solution which identifies and fixes underperformance and waste in the electrical system of a commercial building. These performance issues often impact key areas of commercial real estate metrics including occupant safety and satisfaction as well as financial performance. This waste can also lead to higher operating costs, lower net operating income and other potential financial risks to the building owner, including adverse tenant experiences.