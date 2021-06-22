checkAd

Rio2 Selects Run-of-Mine Leaching for the Fenix Gold Mine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 14:00  |  51   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio2 Limited (“Rio2” or “the Company”) (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) announces positive results obtained from the Run-of-Mine (“ROM”) heap leaching trial for its Fenix Gold Project in Chile.

The ROM heap leaching trial was conducted by personnel of Fenix Gold Limitada, the Chilean subsidiary of Rio2 Limited, and overseen by HLC Ingeniería y Construcción, Rio2’s independent metallurgical consultants who were awarded the process plant / site infrastructure construction contract for the Fenix Gold Mine last year.

Material for the trial heap was drilled and blasted from areas of the Fenix North, Fenix Central and Fenix South deposits and composited to make a 426 tonne representative sample. The trial was conducted at Rio2’s infrastructure site located approximately 20 kilometers from the Fenix Gold mine site at an altitude of 3,200 m.

The objective of the metallurgical test work was to determine whether ROM processing could be implemented at the Fenix Gold mine. The test work targeted simplifying operations and eliminating the need for the installation of a single stage gyratory crusher as outlined in the Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) with an effective date of August 15, 2019. Apart from determining metal recoveries, the metallurgical test work has broadened the Company’s understanding of mineral comportment, leach pad irrigation rates, cyanide percolation rates, leach kinetics and dosage and consumption of cyanide and reagents.

Water used in the trial leaching was industrial water sourced from the Nueva Atacama water retreatment facility located in Copiapo. Rio2 has a water supply agreement with Nueva Atacama for industrial water for its 20,000 tpd mining project.

The average grade of the composite material in the trial pad was 0.46 g/t gold, 0.43 g/t silver and 0.02% copper.

Cyanide leaching of the material in the trial ROM leach pad took place over 81 days resulting in recoveries of 75.12% for gold and 12.37% for silver. These results compare favorably with those from the August 2019 PFS which assumed crushing material to a size of 4 inches with recoveries of 75% for gold and 10% for silver. It is important to highlight that a recovery of approximately 60% for gold was achieved in the trial ROM heap within 30 days of leaching commencing.

Seite 1 von 4
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rio2 Selects Run-of-Mine Leaching for the Fenix Gold Mine VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rio2 Limited (“Rio2” or “the Company”) (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) announces positive results obtained from the Run-of-Mine (“ROM”) heap leaching trial for its Fenix Gold …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Clever Leaves Sends First Commercial Flower Shipment to Australia Through Commercial Partnership ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
MicroVision Announces $140 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Fnac Darty: Fnac Darty and Manor sign a partnership agreement to deploy Fnac shop-in-shops in 27 Manor stores ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Prosper Gold Adds Second Drill at the Golden Corridor and Increases Drilling to 15,000 metres – Red Lake, ON
14:00 Uhr
Labrador Gold Intercepts 50.38 g/t Over 1.85 Metres Including 160.42 g/t Over 0.55 Metres at Big Vein, Kingsway Project, Newfoundland
13:45 Uhr
Goliath Completes Geophysical Survey on Extensive High-Grade Gold-Silver Surebet Zone Discovery, Golden Triangle, BC
13:45 Uhr
Fabled Intercepts 7.90 meters grading 142.48 g/t Ag eq within 19.65 meters grading 74.67 g/t Ag eq Plus Hits New Zone grading 338.98 g/t Ag eq over 1 meter
13:35 Uhr
Monarch Mining Continues to Expand the McKenzie Break Mineralized Envelope With 70.8 g/t Au Over 0.4 m
13:00 Uhr
Calibre Announces GDXJ Index Inclusion and Management Changes
13:00 Uhr
Manitou Gold Announces Exercise of Options to Acquire Stover Property and Renabie-Easy Lake Property
12:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Afrika Gold AG: Ausbau zusätzlicher Lagerstätten notwendig
11:25 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ether, Doge – Die Sehnsucht nach dem Abenteuer
10:35 Uhr
Norge Mining plc veröffentlicht Jahresbericht