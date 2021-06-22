Rio2 Selects Run-of-Mine Leaching for the Fenix Gold Mine

The ROM heap leaching trial was conducted by personnel of Fenix Gold Limitada, the Chilean subsidiary of Rio2 Limited, and overseen by HLC Ingeniería y Construcción, Rio2’s independent metallurgical consultants who were awarded the process plant / site infrastructure construction contract for the Fenix Gold Mine last year.

Material for the trial heap was drilled and blasted from areas of the Fenix North, Fenix Central and Fenix South deposits and composited to make a 426 tonne representative sample. The trial was conducted at Rio2’s infrastructure site located approximately 20 kilometers from the Fenix Gold mine site at an altitude of 3,200 m.

The objective of the metallurgical test work was to determine whether ROM processing could be implemented at the Fenix Gold mine. The test work targeted simplifying operations and eliminating the need for the installation of a single stage gyratory crusher as outlined in the Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) with an effective date of August 15, 2019. Apart from determining metal recoveries, the metallurgical test work has broadened the Company’s understanding of mineral comportment, leach pad irrigation rates, cyanide percolation rates, leach kinetics and dosage and consumption of cyanide and reagents.

Water used in the trial leaching was industrial water sourced from the Nueva Atacama water retreatment facility located in Copiapo. Rio2 has a water supply agreement with Nueva Atacama for industrial water for its 20,000 tpd mining project.

The average grade of the composite material in the trial pad was 0.46 g/t gold, 0.43 g/t silver and 0.02% copper.

Cyanide leaching of the material in the trial ROM leach pad took place over 81 days resulting in recoveries of 75.12% for gold and 12.37% for silver. These results compare favorably with those from the August 2019 PFS which assumed crushing material to a size of 4 inches with recoveries of 75% for gold and 10% for silver. It is important to highlight that a recovery of approximately 60% for gold was achieved in the trial ROM heap within 30 days of leaching commencing.