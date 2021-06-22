checkAd

Biocept to Collaborate with Quest Diagnostics to Provide Advanced NGS-Based Liquid Biopsy Testing for Patients with Lung Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021   

Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, today announced a collaboration with Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) to provide laboratory testing services to Quest patients for its Target Selector NGS-based liquid biopsy targeted lung cancer panel. Quest Diagnostics is the leading provider of diagnostic information services, including in advanced diagnostics.

The Biocept Target Selector NGS-based liquid biopsy assay is a less invasive, lab developed test that can be used for genomic profiling in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to help qualify them for advanced targeted therapies and monitor the effectiveness of treatment. With a physician order, patients will be able to provide a blood specimen for testing at one of Quest’s 2,200 conveniently located patient service centers across the United States. The two parties expect the service to be available to Quest Diagnostics’ providers and patients in the fourth quarter of 2021.

"We are pleased to expand Biocept’s relationship with Quest Diagnostics, as we believe its expertise and reach will allow us to serve more patients and potentially grow our customer base,” said Michael Nall, President and CEO of Biocept. “Quest shares our focus on improving care for patients with lung cancer, and this agreement provides a strong collaborator to help us provide oncologists with the answers they need to create more personalized, responsive treatment plans for their patients.”

“Lung cancer is one of the most prevalent and deadliest cancers,” said Kristie Dolan, General Manager, Oncology Franchise, Quest Diagnostics. “Better tools to aid in therapy selection and monitoring are urgently needed to improve patient outcomes, which is why we are so excited to work with Biocept on this focused test. Quest has the national scale, oncology expertise and network provider relationships to broaden access to this important innovation in order to potentially improve care for patients in treatment for lung cancer."

Biocept Target Selector NGS-based targeted lung cancer panel includes the most prevalent clinically actionable genes for NSCLC. It combines Biocept’s liquid biopsy biomarker testing expertise with next-generation sequencing and decision support resources. The NGS solution is targeted and actionable—approximately 70% of the biomarkers investigated are based on National Comprehensive Cancer Center guidelines and/or FDA-approved therapies.

