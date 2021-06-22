Citi Appointed Depositary Bank for AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd.’s Sponsored ADS Program

AiHuiShou’s program was established in connection with an approximately 16 million initial public offering of its ADSs (exclusive of the over-allotment option), priced at $14.00 per ADS. The ADSs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “RERE”. Every three American depositary shares represent two Class A ordinary shares. As a single-listed ADS program, the underlying ordinary shares are not listed or publicly traded in the issuer’s home market.

Citi’s Issuer Services, acting through Citibank, N.A., has been appointed by AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (“AiHuiShou”), a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China, as the depositary bank for its American Depositary Shares (ADS) program.

“We are pleased to be selected as the depositary bank for AiHuiShou,” said Dirk Jones, Head of Global Issuer Services at Citi. “We are committed to providing AiHuiShou and its investors with the highest quality ADS services, leveraging our global capabilities and further cementing our industry leading position in this space.”

Citi is a leading provider of depositary receipt services. With depositary receipt programs in 67 markets, spanning equity and fixed-income products, Citi leverages its global network to provide cross-border capital market access to issuers, intermediaries and investors.

For more information about Citi’s Depositary Receipt Services, please visit www.citi.com/dr.

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005938/en/