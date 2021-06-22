checkAd

II-VI Incorporated Celebrates its 50th Anniversary With Opening Bell Ceremony at Nasdaq

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 22:45  |  19   |   |   

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today celebrated its 50th anniversary by ringing the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange at Times Square in New York City.

In his remarks to Nasdaq, Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., CEO of II-VI Incorporated, said, “II-VI was founded on June 22, 1971, with a dream to meet evolving needs in the optics and electronics markets. Since then, there have been countless heroes in our history who have made that dream a reality, including employees and retirees around the world.

“I am thrilled to be here today with Dr. Carl Johnson, the co-founder and first CEO of II-VI, and Fran Kramer, our Chairman and second CEO, along with members of our Board of Directors and of our Executive Team, whose contributions to our culture are reflected in our values of Integrity, Collaboration, Accountability, Respect, and Enthusiasm.  

“Technology revolutions including those enabling new ecosystems for the electrification of transportation, high-speed communications, and computing networks at the foundation of smart cities, smart cars, smart factories, electric vehicles, and telemedicine, among others, are emerging at an exponential pace. These and other exciting applications intersect with our capabilities and vision of a world transformed through innovative materials vital to a better life today and the sustainability of future generations.

“During the first 50 years, we surely made some bold moves. But, turning the page now to the future, we will continue to work every day to build a great company that offers customers breakthrough solutions in order to transform life, business, and the world. We will continue to regard our employees as core to our company and offer them an exciting workplace that’s inclusive, supportive, and diverse so that everyone can achieve their full potential. And we will continue to target attractive returns for our investors while making the world safer, healthier, closer, and, more efficient -- among the highest callings of this age.”

A livestream of the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony for II-VI can be viewed here: https://livestream.com/accounts/27896496/events/9678174.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, industrial, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT: Mark Lourie
  Vice President, Corporate Communications
  corporate.communications@ii-vi.com 
  www.ii-vi.com/contact-us




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

II-VI Incorporated Celebrates its 50th Anniversary With Opening Bell Ceremony at Nasdaq PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today celebrated its 50th anniversary by ringing the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
Adial Pharmaceuticals Plans to Enter Genetic Testing Market Following Allowance of U.S. Patent for ...
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
Fnac Darty: Fnac Darty and Manor sign a partnership agreement to deploy Fnac shop-in-shops in 27 Manor stores ...
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Fontana Wholesale Lumber and Wood ...
CGG: CGG Awarded Barents Sea Imaging Contract by Lundin Energy Norway
Brookfield Infrastructure Files Second Notice of Variation and Extension of the terms of the Offer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus