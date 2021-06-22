checkAd

UNFI Makes Company’s Largest Investment in Renewable Energy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 23:00  |  39   |   |   

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) announced today that in collaboration with solar project developer, Pine Gates Renewables (Pine Gate) as well as U.S. Bank, it is investing in Trent River Solar, a 108.5 megawatt (MW) solar facility located in Jones County, North Carolina.

The site, which sits on 640 acres, will contain over 800,000 solar panels and create enough energy to provide power to over 14,000 homes. The solar project will support 300 local and regional jobs and is expected to be completed and placed in service later this month. UNFI will not acquire the energy created at Trent River nor the renewable energy certificates.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to sponsor Trent River Solar and are pleased to work with Pine Gate Renewables and U.S. Bank to bring this project to life to create local clean energy and jobs,” said Steven L. Spinner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “UNFI has work ahead of us to reduce our emissions and we look forward to applying knowledge learned from this project to our pursuits of climate action.”

Pine Gate is a leading renewable energy company focused on project development and strategic financing of utility-scale solar and storage sites throughout the United States. It currently manages 770MW of operational assets, with more than 12GW in active development and has raised over $2 billion in project capital to date. The company’s Pine Gate Impact initiative contributes to multiple non-profit organizations aimed at improving the environment and local communities. Headquartered in Asheville, NC, Pine Gate Renewables was awarded a top spot on Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces list in 2021, named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list in 2021, awarded the gold medal in the energy category for Inc.’s Best in Business 2020 list and ranked #6 on Inc. 500’s list of “Fastest Growing Energy Companies” in 2018.

“We’re thankful to all our partners for helping us get Trent River off the ground, and we’re proud that it will be one of the first projects to go online under Duke Energy’s competitive procurement of renewable energy (CPRE) program,” said Ben Catt, CEO of Pine Gate Renewables. “Locally, Trent River produces dozens of jobs through the construction process and ultimately it will deliver clean energy to the community.”

“We’re excited to help UNFI through this unique approach,” said Alicia Wondolowski, project manager on USBCDC’s syndications team. “Solar investments like this are a tangible way to measure reductions in carbon footprint and combat climate change, and that will have a positive impact on our environment for years to come.”

Better for All

UNFI is committed to setting a science-based emissions reduction target, reducing distribution center energy intensity, and increasing renewable electricity. For more information about our climate-related goals and strategies please visit: https://betterforall.unfi.com/.

About United Natural Foods

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in the United States. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.

United Natural Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UNFI Makes Company’s Largest Investment in Renewable Energy United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) announced today that in collaboration with solar project developer, Pine Gates Renewables (Pine Gate) as well as U.S. Bank, it is investing in Trent River Solar, a 108.5 megawatt (MW) solar facility located in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2021 Results on July 22
Westwater Bringing Innovative Graphite-Processing Plant, Jobs to Alabama
NetApp Acquires Data Mechanics to Accelerate Spot Roadmap and Optimize Data Analytics and Machine ...
Apple Launches Today at Apple Creative Studios to Provide Opportunities to Young Creatives
TotalEnergies renews its global partnership with Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles and extends it ...
Two Harbors Investment Corp. to Join S&P SmallCap 600
Fisker Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index on June 28
Rafael Holdings Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Rafael Holdings, Inc. Is Fair ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Trane Technologies’ Thermo King Manufacturing Production Line is Among the First in Europe to be ...
Guidewire Wins Three XCelent Awards for Claims in EMEA
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
Woodstock Introduces New Line of Bold Hot Sauces