Original-Research Cardiol Therapeutics (von GBC AG): BUY

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
23.06.2021, 15:01  |  35   |   |   

Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cardiol Therapeutics

Unternehmen: Cardiol Therapeutics
ISIN: CA14161Y2006

Anlass der Studie: Initial Coverage Report
Empfehlung: BUY
seit: 23.06.2021
Kursziel: 15,77 CAD
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg

One Product in two formulations, heart disease treatments in the making
Cardiol Therapeutics provides leadership in therapeutic trials using Cannabidiol to take advantage of major opportunities in inflammatory heart disease.

The company has an exclusive manufacturing agreement for a Cannabidiol pharmaceutical formulation which is highly concentrated and THC free (<10
ppm).

There is a considerable quantity of scientific evidence showing that using Cannabidiol can be beneficial as an anti-inflammatory agent.
The management has a proven track record of strong leadership coupled with substantial industry knowledge and competence in commercializing proprietary medications.

The team enrolled their first patients in LANCER, a Phase II/III Outcomes Trial in High-risk Patients Hospitalized with COVID-19 in April 2021.
The phase I Single and Multiple Ascending Dose Clinical Trial showed successful Topline results for CardiolRx(TM) in April 2021.
The company applied for uplisting on the NASDAQ in March 2021.

Cardiol Therapeutics has one product on the market in Canada, Cortalex(TM) CBD, exclusively available online at Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Inc.
The company raised over 50M CAD during the past 12 months, with just over 53M total shares outstanding allowing for maximum future value creation for shareholders.

Our estimates project considerable cumulative earnings of 2.982M CAD for the next 10 years with an 85% average margin.

They have a unique opportunity to leverage the well documented and discussed benefits of Cannabidiol for three different cardiovascular disease markets, each in dire need of effective treatment.
We believe the company to be an early takeover target in case of positive results of their COVID-19 Phase II/III trials.

Price target: 15,77 CAD, Rating: BUY

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/22609.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,6a,6b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
Date (time) of completion of English version: 23/06/2021 (01:30 pm) Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 23/06/2021 (03:00 pm)

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Rating: BUY
Analyst: GBC
Kursziel: 15,77 Euro
Cardiol Therapeutics Registered (A) Aktie



Diskussion: Cardiol Therap- Covid/CBD story vor NASDAQ Listing
Disclaimer

