Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (NYSE: PNW) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share of common stock, payable on September 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 2, 2021.

