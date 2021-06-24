checkAd

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 05:39  |  41   |   |   

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: BNL), an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“BNL,” the “Company,” “we,” “our,” or “us”), announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its Common Stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The underwriters also have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on June 28, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BNL will contribute the net proceeds of the proposed offering to its operating partnership, Broadstone Net Lease, LLC, which intends to subsequently use such net proceeds to pay down outstanding borrowings under BNL’s $900 million revolving credit facility, fund potential acquisition opportunities and for other general corporate and working capital purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Capital One Securities and Truist Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets, BTIG, Regions Securities LLC, Ramirez & Co. Inc. and TD Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering of Common Stock is being made pursuant to BNL’s shelf registration statement (including a prospectus), which was filed on June 23, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and automatically became effective upon filing. The offering is being made only by means of a separate prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Copies of these documents are available at no charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; and BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, or by telephone at (800) 414-3627, or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of March 31, 2021, BNL’s diversified portfolio consisted of 661 individual net leased commercial properties with 660 located in 41 U.S. states and one property located in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types.

Broadstone Net Lease Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: BNL), an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“BNL,” the “Company,” “we,” “our,” or “us”), announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its Common Stock at a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Awarded by General Motors GM’s Supplier of the Year for Fourth Straight Year
Kite Joint Venture - Fosun Kite - Gains the First CAR T-cell Therapy Approval in China
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
CCIV Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors With Losses ...
Wolverine Worldwide Announces Next Steps in Planned CEO Succession
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Prime Day Delivered the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium-Sized Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Fiberon Partners With Industry Leader Breezesta to Offer Premium Collection of Outdoor Furniture
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.06.21
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
23.06.21
Broadstone Net Lease Provides Updates on Second Quarter Acquisitions and Portfolio Performance