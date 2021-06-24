checkAd

FDA accepts application for Roche’s Port Delivery System with ranibizumab (PDS) for treatment of neovascular or “wet” age-related macular degeneration (nAMD)

  • If approved, PDS would be the first and only eye implant with continuous drug delivery that offers people living with nAMD an alternative to frequent eye injections
  • A pivotal study showed PDS extends time between treatments up to six months for more than 98% of patients and provides vision outcomes equivalent to monthly ranibizumab injections
  • The European Medicines Agency has also validated the PDS Marketing Authorisation Application in nAMD

Basel, 24 June 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA), under Priority Review, for Port Delivery System with ranibizumab (PDS) for the treatment of neovascular or “wet” age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). Neovascular AMD is a leading cause of blindness for people aged 60 and over and impacts approximately 20 million people worldwide.1,2,3 If approved, PDS would be a first-of-its-kind therapeutic approach, offering people living with nAMD an alternative to frequent eye injections of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), the current standard of care.4 The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval by 23 October 2021.

“Anti-VEGF therapy brings significant benefit to people with nAMD, but optimal results require frequent trips to the doctor’s office for eye injections. This burden leaves many people under-treated and susceptible to vision loss,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “If approved, PDS would transform nAMD treatment by providing up to six months of uninterrupted therapy that could potentially improve vision outcomes compared to what is currently achieved in the clinic.”

PDS is a permanent refillable eye implant, approximately the size of a grain of rice, designed to continuously deliver a customised formulation of ranibizumab over a period of months, potentially reducing the treatment burden associated with frequent eye injections.4,5

The BLA submission is based on positive results from the phase III Archway study primary analysis, which showed that of those nAMD patients being treated with PDS, more than 98% were able to go six months without needing additional treatment prior to the refill-exchange. In addition, these patients achieved vision outcomes equivalent to patients receiving monthly ranibizumab eye injections. In the study, PDS was generally well-tolerated, with a favourable benefit-risk profile. The safety profile of PDS in the clinical trial setting is well understood and will continue to be closely monitored. If approved, PDS would be the first and only nAMD therapy indicated to allow six months between treatments.4,6

