Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group

Acquires all royalty rights to Maxigesic IV



Assumes sole responsibility for HY-075 and HY-038 – future profit split lapses



Gains higher net profit margin for Fusidic Acid Cream in Canada



Hyloris CEO and CBDO to resign from the Board of Directors of Alter Pharma



Liège, Belgium – 24 June 2021 – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma company committed to bringing innovative treatments that offer added value to underserved patient populations, today announces that it has successfully renegotiated and unwound its earlier license agreements with the Alter Pharma Group. Hyloris will pay the Alter Pharma Group a total lump sum of €5.25 million plus €0.5 million potential earn-out, thereby waiving any further future financial obligations towards the Alter Pharma Group.