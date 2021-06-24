RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 33 / 2021) with KUTTER GmbH & Co. KG

Stuttgart, Germany, 24 June 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 6D BIM ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a next Phase-II-contract with KUTTER GmbH & Co. KG.



Originally founded as a classic building construction company in 1925, KUTTER GmbH & Co. KG is now a medium-sized family business in its third generation. The range of services includes not only building construction and civil engineering, but also turnkey construction as well as project development and the milling operation. In addition to the headquarters in Memmingen, KUTTER GmbH & Co. KG with approx. 1,000 employees has further branches and moreover, the KUTTER Group includes numerous subsidiaries throughout Germany. The KUTTER Group employs a total of over 2,000 people.

Ulrich Dick, Managing Director of KUTTER GmbH & Co. KG: "Buildings change the world and give it a new face every day. We in the construction industry have a special responsibility together with all those involved. The roads, squares, bridges and buildings that we construct should be durable, standard-compliant, sustainable and particularly user-friendly. To meet this requirement, we at Kutter work with state-of-the-art technology. Thus, we also rely on professional solutions when choosing our software and with the iTWO platform, we have opted for a modern technology that will considerably simplify our core processes in planning, calculation and implementation. In addition, with RIB we have found a strong pioneering partner who shares our passion for construction and supports us in driving forward digitalization within the Kutter company."