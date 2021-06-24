checkAd

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 33 / 2021) with KUTTER GmbH & Co. KG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.06.2021, 10:32  |  47   |   |   

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 33 / 2021) with KUTTER GmbH & Co. KG

24.06.2021 / 10:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

24-June-2021

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 33 / 2021) with KUTTER GmbH & Co. KG

Stuttgart, Germany, 24 June 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 6D BIM ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a next Phase-II-contract with KUTTER GmbH & Co. KG.

Originally founded as a classic building construction company in 1925, KUTTER GmbH & Co. KG is now a medium-sized family business in its third generation. The range of services includes not only building construction and civil engineering, but also turnkey construction as well as project development and the milling operation. In addition to the headquarters in Memmingen, KUTTER GmbH & Co. KG with approx. 1,000 employees has further branches and moreover, the KUTTER Group includes numerous subsidiaries throughout Germany. The KUTTER Group employs a total of over 2,000 people.

Ulrich Dick, Managing Director of KUTTER GmbH & Co. KG: "Buildings change the world and give it a new face every day. We in the construction industry have a special responsibility together with all those involved. The roads, squares, bridges and buildings that we construct should be durable, standard-compliant, sustainable and particularly user-friendly. To meet this requirement, we at Kutter work with state-of-the-art technology. Thus, we also rely on professional solutions when choosing our software and with the iTWO platform, we have opted for a modern technology that will considerably simplify our core processes in planning, calculation and implementation. In addition, with RIB we have found a strong pioneering partner who shares our passion for construction and supports us in driving forward digitalization within the Kutter company."

Seite 1 von 3
RIB Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Rib Software AG seit heute in Hamburg handelbar
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 33 / 2021) with KUTTER GmbH & Co. KG DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 33 / 2021) with KUTTER GmbH & Co. KG 24.06.2021 / 10:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 24-June-2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt personelle Änderungen im Aufsichtsrat bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Cherry AG sets final offer price at EUR 32 per share
DGAP-Adhoc: Cherry AG legt finalen Angebotspreis auf 32 Euro je Aktie fest
DGAP-Adhoc: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. plans share split in a ratio of 1:20
DGAP-Adhoc: splendid medien AG: Splendid Medien AG erhöht Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Mitteilung an die Gläubiger der Deutsche Wohnen SE Wandelschuldverschreibung ...
DGAP-News: De Grey Mining Ltd.: 6,8 Mio. Unzen umfassende erste Mineralressource in Hemi treibt ...
DGAP-News: Cherry AG sets final offer price for its IPO at EUR 32 per share
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
tick Trading Software AG: Diversifizierung des Managements der tick-TS AG
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: 468 SPAC I SE and Boxine GmbH executed Letter of Intent concerning a potential ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
DGAP-News: Beteiligungsgesellschaft EMERAM veräußert Portfoliounternehmen MEONA an Trill Impact
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:33 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 33 / 2021) mit der KUTTER GmbH & Co. KG (deutsch)
10:32 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 33 / 2021) mit der KUTTER GmbH & Co. KG
23.06.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 32 / 2021) (deutsch)
23.06.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 32 / 2021)
23.06.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 32 / 2021)
23.06.21
DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE english
23.06.21
DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE deutsch
17.06.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 31 / 2021) mit der Apleona GmbH (deutsch)
17.06.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 31 / 2021) with Apleona GmbH
17.06.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 31 / 2021) mit der Apleona GmbH