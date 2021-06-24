checkAd

Zealand Pharma Announces U.S. Commercial Availability of ZEGALOGUE (dasiglucagon) injection

Company announcement – No. 41/ 2021

Zealand Pharma Announces U.S. Commercial Availability of ZEGALOGUE (dasiglucagon) injection

  • ZEGALOGUE now available in both an auto-injector and prefilled syringe for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in patients with diabetes aged 6 years and older

  • Zealand Pharma introduces ConnectedCareTM patient support program to facilitate access with educational and affordability resources for people with diabetes and their caregivers

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S. June 24, 2021 Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that ZEGALOGUE (dasiglucagon) injection 0.6mg/0.6mL is now commercially available in the U.S. in both an auto-injector and prefilled syringe.

“We are thrilled to announce that ZEGALOGUE is now available to support people with diabetes and their caregivers,” said Frank Sanders, President of U.S. Operations for Zealand Pharma. “One of the most frightening aspects of living with type 1 diabetes is the ever-present worry that an unexpected severe hypoglycemic event could occur at any time. This can be especially worrisome for people who are preparing for travel, the back to school season with a resumption of in-person learning, and other events away from home after a long period of isolation during the pandemic. The commercial availability of ZEGALOGUE brings us one step closer to helping people feel confident and prepared to address the unpredictable nature of severe hypoglycemia.”

“Each minute that passes during a severe hypoglycemic incident increases the risk of additional, and more serious, consequences, which underscores the need for treatments that work quickly and consistently,” said Stuart Weinzimer, MD, a Professor of Pediatric Endocrinology at the Yale School of Medicine. “Rescue therapies are under-prescribed for people with diabetes. It is critical for patients and families to discuss hypoglycemia and available rescue therapies with their clinicians, particularly as students with diabetes return to school. Similar to how other emergency treatments for food allergies are widely available and prescribed, we anticipate that the availability of new products like ZEGALOGUE will increase the awareness and importance of having rescue therapies offered to patients at risk of having very low blood sugar.”  

