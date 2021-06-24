checkAd

Aduro Clean Technologies Engages Engineering Firm Exergy Solutions to Assist with Pre-Production Development of Hydrochemolytic(TM) Technology

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based molecular recycling technologies that transform waste plastics, heavy crude and …

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based molecular recycling technologies that transform waste plastics, heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, announces that it has engaged Exergy Solutions Inc. ("Exergy") for technology process design work as the Company plans for the next stage of its Hydrochemolytic™ technology development.

Exergy is an engineering consultant based in Calgary, Alberta, that provides prototyping and piloting services to help companies identify, evaluate, advance, and deploy new technologies.

Aduro Clean Technologies is currently preparing for the demonstration and third-party validation of heavy crude oil upgrading to lighter petroleum by applying its versatile Hydrochemolytic™ technology in a pre-pilot "R2" reactor system. The demonstration will be conducted at the labs of Western University in London, Ontario. Following this, the development of a new pre-production-scale "R3" reactor with an increased processing capacity of 200 litres of bitumen per day will begin. A detailed life cycle analysis will be conducted on this pre-pilot reactor to better determine and document process requirements, water treatment protocols, and gas and contaminant content. The R3 reactor will be co-located at Exergy's research facility in Calgary, Alberta.

"Our confidence in our Hydrochemolytic technology remains high, and we are proactive in preparing for the next development stage," said Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro Clean Technologies. "With Exergy Solutions, we have an experienced partner to help optimize our technology and bring us closer to commercialization. We also anticipate working with potential energy industry customers to run trials with their bitumen feedstock, helping us to further test and optimize for commercial production."

"We are excited to be working with Aduro Clean Technologies on advancing their promising technology," added Matt McCulloch, Exergy's VP of Clean Technology and Innovation. "We have considerable experience in rapid prototyping and field-scale piloting, along with advanced digital tools, that enable a deep understanding of process operation and help identify key areas for optimization."

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based chemical recycling technologies that transform waste plastics, heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost - a game-changing approach that transforms waste into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the Company is developing a pre-pilot reactor system to convert and upgrade heavy petroleum feedstock to lighter petroleum oil. Additional information on Aduro Clean Technologies is available on the Company's website at adurocleantech.com.

