AITX’s RAD-G Announces the Development of Its First Generation Compute & Control Platform

Dubbed RADCore, this new component will eliminate multiple processors presently used to drive all RAD devices. This component will be first used in RAD’s new ROSA270 device.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. ( OTCPK:AITX ), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Group, Inc. (RAD-G) is in development of its first generation ‘Compute & Control’ hardware controller with related software. This development will streamline cost, production, quality control, service and implementation times while increasing responsiveness and allowing for simpler integration of additional artificial intelligence-based analytics in the future.

“This is a huge step for RAD-G, RAD and RAD-M as we integrate our proprietary AI analytics, autonomous response and navigation technologies into board-level components designed in-house,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and all related subsidiaries. “We anticipate a significant savings across a variety of cost categories,” Reinharz continued.

The company confirmed that this new compute platform will be integrated into all stationary and mobile security robot solutions. “RADCore opens the door for robust functionality across the RAD product line with features that we have yet to conceive. It’s really an entirely new platform for us to build upon. It’s at the core of what I refer to as RAD 3.0, the next phase of RAD,” Reinharz added.

Reinharz mentioned that RADCore is the first of three R&D efforts that should create new streams of revenue for AITX under the RAD-G subsidiary. “This is a big step in our progress towards bringing transformational change to the $50 billion US security market,” Reinharz concluded.

