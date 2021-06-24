checkAd

ZoomInfo Releases ‘ZoomInfo Recruiter’ to Identify and Reach Top Talent Faster

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced the general availability of the ZoomInfo Recruiter platform.

ZoomInfo Recruiter is built specifically for recruiting teams to identify, target, and connect with top talent so they can fill open requisitions with the right individuals quickly and efficiently. Through the platform, staffing agencies, executive recruiters, corporate recruiters, and sourcers can uncover data such as work history, educational background, and department organizational charts to better understand candidates’ managerial, functional, and technical experience. Recruiters can apply preset filters in order to focus on specific initiatives, including diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“ZoomInfo Recruiter gives recruiters an edge in identifying hard-to-find candidates,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO. “Recruiters can easily automate their identification of and outreach to candidates. In an increasingly competitive hiring environment, ZoomInfo Recruiter provides talent acquisition and recruiting teams with the data, insights, and technology they need to source, engage with, and hire ideal talent faster.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly transformed the staffing and recruiting landscape. Candidates’ sentiments about work location and preference have shifted as 82 percent of U.S. office workers want to be able to partially work remote as opposed to fully in office, according to Global Workplace Analytics. A talent shortage continues to compound the industry as nearly 60 percent of recruiters struggle to find quality candidates, according to the GEM Workplace Trends Report.

As a result, speed and timeliness are critical for recruiters to successfully connect with the right candidates for the right opportunities. Candidates are often inundated with job requests, and recruiters must engage with them quickly before those candidates move on to their next opportunities. ZoomInfo Recruiter uses personalized automated outreach programs to help increase connect rates with passive candidates and identify the best ones for roles.

Recruiters can leverage ZoomInfo’s best-in-class candidate and company information to discover top talent. They can search through technographics, candidate education history, employment, titles, departments, functions, and more, and they can use keywords to pinpoint specific skills.

ZoomInfo Recruiter enables recruiters to create automated campaigns to engage candidates and receive higher response rates. They can also communicate with candidates through multiple channels, including email and mobile phone, directly from the platform. Recruiters can use the platform to analyze the campaigns that generate the best results, so they can deepen their candidate engagement with timely and relevant content.

“ZoomInfo created a platform that allows us to find the talent we need in a user-friendly way,” said Kim Laipple, Scientific Search’s Vice President, Recruiting Operations. “With ZoomInfo Recruiter, we not only get access to candidates, but also information on their companies, which is critical in the current market. ZoomInfo Recruiter combines different resources into one, so everything is at our fingertips.”

ZoomInfo Recruiter integrates seamlessly with leading applicant tracking systems (ATS), allowing recruiters to export candidate search results and contact candidates directly from ATSes. For more information, please visit the ZoomInfo Recruiter page.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

ZoomInfo Technologies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ZoomInfo Releases ‘ZoomInfo Recruiter’ to Identify and Reach Top Talent Faster ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced the general availability of the ZoomInfo Recruiter platform. ZoomInfo Recruiter is built specifically for recruiting teams to identify, target, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
CCIV Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors With Losses ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Analog Devices Announces $2.5 Billion Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility
Fiberon Partners With Industry Leader Breezesta to Offer Premium Collection of Outdoor Furniture
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
ZoomInfo Partners with Beyond Codes to Provide Best-In-Class Intelligence to India and East Asia
14.06.21
Arianna Huffington to Speak at ZoomInfo’s Elevate 2021 User Conference
10.06.21
ZoomInfo Launches Industry’s First Business Contact Preference Registry
08.06.21
ZoomInfo Acquires Insent to Enable Businesses to Implement Chat at Scale